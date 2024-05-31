Be angry, and do not sin: do not let the sun go down on your wrath. — Ephesians 4:26

"Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom." — General George S. Patton

"Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war." — Seneca, 60 A.D.

By now, you’ve surely heard the news that, after a fig leaf of faux deliberation, the highly suspect jury in the historic, unprecedented trial of former President Trump rapidly resolved all their differences and predictably arrived at their unanimous guilty verdict on all 34 counts. Just in time to grab dinner. Their verdict form determined that President Trump’s bookkeeper did mischaracterize 12 “other payments” as “legal expenses”, on the check stub memo lines and in Quickbooks. To make these victimless misdemeanors into felonies, the jury also found Trump orchestrated the whole mischaracterization scheme for an ‘unlawful purpose,’ without explaining what the additional crime actually was.

Truer words were never spoken. A hundred percent. This is long from over:

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

Listening to a jury rule against you is a gut punch; it’s not just a mental blow, you feel it physically. Here was President Trump, in his own words, reacting to the Verdict in Manhattan yesterday evening:

CLIP: Trump comments immediately after hearing guilty verdicts (1:40).

By 5am this morning — less than 12 hours from the verdict — the New York Times published an Omnibus Trump Verdict Op-Ed. It was seven op-eds in one! The headline, meant to be political dynamite, sounds more like an effort to reassure each other they did the right thing:

So that you don’t need to offend your frontal lobe with the insane ramblings of seven psychopathic, self-appointed elitists, I’ll boil it down. Only David French was willing to crow about how the verdict would definitely change the election. The other authors were much less certain. But they all hoped that persuadable voters will be sickened to hear the words “Trump convicted of 34 crimes” and will somehow conclude liver-spotted wonder Biden is a better alternative.

Here is the truth all seven overrated imbeciles missed: any voter so disconnected they just found out (and didn’t see this coming a hundred miles off), will have one and only one question: convicted of what? Heck, I’m still asking that. None of the seven “writers on the guilty verdict” answered that critical key question clearly. By engineering this thing with an invisible predicate crime, the Democrats have cemented into history that this was purely political persecution and not any legitimate judicial process.

But I do agree with the Times’ op-ed writers on one thing. This Verdict definitely will matter. Just not in the way they’re hoping.

🚀🚀 But before we delve into the Trump Verdict fallout, and we will, I must first show you what they tried to slip through while we were all distracted by the Verdict. Politico ran this hastily-assembled bit of pure propaganda yesterday:

The ‘story’ is 100% deeply fake news. Let’s read it critically. The headline was about Biden. Biden was the decider. The decision may be the most momentous decision he ever made. And yet, Politico’s article was devoid of a single quote from the alleged deciding leader of the Free World.

I’ll be you a hundred bucks we never hear anything from Biden about it.

Proving the article was government-drafted propaganda and not news, all of Politico’s sources, every one of them, were anonymous: “three U.S. officials and two other people familiar with the move.” Other people? Other people who aren’t U.S. officials? Who are they? Viki Nuland? Zelensky? How did they get so familiar with it?

Politico violated its own journalistic ethic rules by not stating why the five sources wished to remain anonymous. They just are.

Apparently, not one single official in the Biden Administration wants the credit for this deplorable decision. They don’t even want to be attached to helping make it. And that’s why they did it lightning fast, right before the Trump verdict came out, so we would be so distracted by the verdict (a verdict we knew was coming anyway) that we’d completely miss Joe’s nuclear news nugget.

Intellectual Dark Web luminary Eric Weinstein (1 million followers) also noticed the lack of any official justification for this insane WWIII escalation:

As we navigate the Trump Verdict fallout, keep your eyes open! They cannot be trusted, as this little stunt conclusively proves. If you needed any proof, that is.

📈📈 Back to the Verdict. Bluntly, the Times’ seven likeminded, hope-filled liberals wish the Verdict will help re-select Joe Biden. But the evidence doesn’t support their prelapsarian predictions.

First of all, in the Verdict’s wake last night, the betting markets — the people silently staking real money, not Times-approved witless gasbag ramblings — have increased the odds of Trump’s re-election (currently standing at 54% likely):

Next, as they say, money is the mother’s milk of politics. Trump’s conviction might just have accidentally created the greatest fundraising result for any presidential candidate anywhere, anytime, ever, in history. Immediately following the last night’s Verdict, a flood of giving started flowing and didn’t stop. British pundit Piers Morgan noticed:

Influencer Benny Johnson (2.3 million followers) noticed:

Cartoonist and recovering vaxaholic Scott Adams donated and noticed:

Within the first hour after the Verdict was issued, news broke of the first six-figure donation from a large donor — a new large donor and a former Hillary funder:

Here’s the donation’s fascinating backstory:

Like Trump’s presidential coffers, the headlines began filling up reporting the same story. From the Daily Caller:

Redstate.com reported the same:

As did Trending Politics:

Another noticeable trend — on Twitter, at least — was the chorus of people admitting they don’t like and never voted for Trump, but will now. For example, Catholic Institute of Technology trustee Jeremy Wayne Tate (80,000 followers, 900K views as of this morning):

Influencer Daniel Kotzin (50,000 followers, 1 million views):

2006 Time Person of the Year Ron Rule (20,000 followers, 1.5 million views), who correctly noted Trump’s best feature of being a human wrecking ball:

Even anti-Trump intellectual John Ziegler is coming around:

🔥 Within minutes of the Verdict, conservative politicians immediately sprang to Trump’s defense. Here are just a few examples (of many). Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) said no one should respect the Verdict:

Exceptional Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) called the Verdict “a sham:”

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) called the Verdict “a farce:”

Influential Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) (5 million followers) called the Verdict a “travesty of justice:”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (3.6 million followers) called the Verdict a “sham” and a “persecution:”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (5 million followers) eloquently called the Verdict “the political debasement of our legal system:”

Controversial Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) (700,000 followers) called the Verdict “a shameful day in American history”:

Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin (225,000 followers) called the Verdict a “politically motivated prosecution:”

There were many, many more. It starkly contrasted with democrat politicians, most of whom remained eerily quiet or merely re-posted news links. But it’s hard to find a major Republican politician who has not yet strongly weighed in.

🔥🔥 Influencers and conservative pundits also jumped into the pool. Again, just a few examples, for flavor. Law professor and frequent legal expert Jonathan Turley (700,000 followers) opined the Verdict was “used for political purposes:”

South Carolina Congressional candidate Pastor Mike Burns (150,000 followers) predicted as did many others that the Verdict would guarantee Trump’s re-election and railed against the two-tiered justice system (CLIP, 1:17):

Bestselling author Dr. Carol M. Swain (300,000 followers) called the Verdict “the politics of Banana Republics” and the result of a “two-tiered justice system that winks at Democrats and prosecutes Republicans:”

Arizona Senatorial candidate and political firestarter Kari Lake called the Verdict a “non-crime” and a “shameful political stunt:”

Populist influencer Joey Mannarino (470,000 followers) predicted the Verdict would only help Trump’s re-election prospects (CLIP, 3:06):

The evening was not without its humor, albeit sometimes dark, like Ann Coulter’s (2 million followers) traditionally sarcastic take:

Or the Amish Dude, who pointed out that at least New York’s courts have finally convicted someone:

🔥 Independent Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy called the verdict bad for America, bad for democracy, and predicted it will backfire:

CLIP: Robert Kennedy says it’s going to back fire (1:22).

🔥 Last, but not least, plain-spoken African American influencer Antoine Tucker was all in (strong but appropriately used adult language).

CLIP: Antoine Tucker’s very coherent rant about Trump conviction and the whole rest of the list (0:53) (adult language).

🔥🔥 Judge Merchan has scheduled Trump’s sentencing for July 11, just a few days before the Republican National Convention starts. In a sane world, since the crimes were victimless misdemeanor process crimes, and because Trump is a first-time offender with no criminal record, Merchan should give him a fine and maybe probation.

But what do you want to bet Judge Merchan will wax rhapsodic about the integrity of US presidential elections and spring for the full 134 life sentence?

In for a penny, in for a pound. (Of horse manure.)

As I’ve tried to show you with just a tiny fraction of the response to this sham of a show-trial, the smart money says Democrats have badly misplayed their prosecutorial hand. In one overreaching fell swoop, they’ve handed Donald Trump a fully formed, ironclad narrative, a singular theme around which voters can rally and that frames the entire election.

While partisan democrats gleefully celebrate on Blue Sky, the rest of the world on Twitter/X coalesces around deep-seated American values of fair play, justice, and rooting for the underdog.

I lack time and space to enumerate all the excellent appellate issues available to President Trump. Let’s just say his appeals lawyers will have more trouble deciding what to leave out of the appeal. But that is beside the point. This election has now become about double standards and the weaponization of government in a way that even the lowest of low-information voters can possibly ignore.

And perhaps most significant for the country’s uncertain future, Trump now enjoys an unassailable mandate to prosecute the previously politically untouchables, like “lock her up” Hillary.

As Obama’s pastor once inartfully stammered, badly quoting Malcom X’s ugly quip, “the chickens is comin’ home to roost!”

Here come the chickens.

Despite this latest unsettling 2024 news, stay optimistic and frosty. Good living is the best revenge. So have a fabulous Friday. See y'all back here tomorrow.

