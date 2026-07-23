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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
12h

✝️✝️✝️

But as for me, the nearness of God is my good;

I have set Lord Yahweh as my refuge,

That I may recount all Your works.

— Psalm 73:28 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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Miss Teacup's avatar
Miss Teacup
12h

Curious about the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) platform?

https://youtu.be/QsOYaQSpiz4

James Lindsay reads it to you, while providing the history of their bad ideas. This is the stuff behind Mamdani, AOC, et al.

You can also just go to their website and see it for yourself. It's ridiculous how crazy it is/they are.

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