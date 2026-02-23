☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
26m

“I love my country… so proud to be an American… so proud to win for our country.” - Jack Hughes, Golden Goal legend and patriot

Team USA won on Washington'sBbirthday, the 46th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, and Johnny Gaudreau Jr.'s second birthday: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/multiculturalism-multiple-histories-holidays

Reply
Share
2 replies
Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
32m

Happy Monday!!! Finally Jeff has arrived!!

Reply
Share
86 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture