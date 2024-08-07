Good morning, C&C family, it’s Wednesday! Your essential news roundup today includes: Kamala’s gut produces second least-like candidate in history; Tim Walz’s resume is perfect for Kamala and he perfectly meets the campaign’s current needs; far-left Congressional Squad grows smaller; 7th Circuit issues another great shot exemption decision expanding employee bodily rights; top LGBTQ advocacy group unexpectedly gets the treatment by the New York Times; more covid jab collapse evidence; Elon Musk declares war on far-left activists and compliant advertisers; and Joe Rogan new comedy clip on the pandemic.

🔥🔥 Toadlike Minnesota governor Tim Walz emerged yesterday, moist and shiny, from Kamala Harris’s lower intestine, according to the New York Times, which ran a story headlined, “How Kamala Harris Trusted Her Gut and Picked Tim Walz.” She trusted her gut. Not her brain. I am not making this up, you will see I’m right, they are playing to the dreaded Karen Contingent,* older white women who hungrily snap up every grotesque proposal pushed out of the General Committee of the Democrat Party.

(* Apologies to real Karens. It’s actually one of my favorite girl names.)

Just so you know who I’m talking about, I waded into the fringes of the far-left fever swamps and caught this example for you. Behold:

The Times article explained VP Cackle considered three white, male, far-left governors as possible sub-VPs: the aforementioned Walz, more on him in a minute, Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro, and Arizona’s Mark Kelly. And guess what? They were all equally great.* The Times ‘informed’ its gullible liberal readers that, and I quote, “Ms. Harris was told she could win the White House with any of the three finalists by her side.”

(* results may vary.)

It turned out all Kamala’s VP finalists were equally great, which means they were all equal. There was no merit to be found among the three finalists. Everybody gets a participation trophy! The Times explained Kamala was unburdened by what might have been:

Goodness. It was a conundrum. What is an aspiring selectee for the Democrat nomination to do without merit? Crunch the numbers even harder, till they screamed and coughed up a finalist? Nope. It was time to deploy Kamala’s womanly (but childless) feelings:

Feelings! Connections! That’s what some people want! Some people with XX chromosomes! They want a black president who relies on her feelings to make important decisions. Because that is how they always make important decisions, too.

Ugh. All the mocking material is fun for a while, but this new bizarro-world reality can become trying at times. Suffice it to say that the Times’ entire absurd article on Kamala’s Veep selection was a non-serious, over-the-top-silly, all-too-obvious pander to the critical-for-Democrats older white women demographic.

But we’re not even close to done.

🔥 In these modern times of mentally-ill inmates leading the asylum, the selection of a vice-presidential candidate has become an exercise in impeachment insurance. In 2016, Trump made the rookie mistake of picking VP Mike Pence, who the democrats would have loved to be President, at least compared to Donald Trump. Result: nonstop impeachment efforts.

VPs have become impeachment vaccines. Biden didn’t repeat Trump’s mistake. He selected the least-liked politician in America, a less-likable and less attractive Alexandria O’Casio-something. Nobody, and I mean nobody, wanted a Cackle-in-Chief, so —even though Republicans were spoiling for payback— President Cabbage was safely and effectively immunized from impeachment.

So this time, President Trump picked JD Vance, a far-far-right conservative Veep, to make Democrats think twice about running the old impeachment game. Get rid of Trump and you’ll face a youthful and energized President Vance, which would potentially be even worse than the Orange Man. ProPublica:

And that’s exactly what Kamala did: selected her impeachment vaccine. It wasn’t her feelings. What a preposterous idea! It was a stone-cold calculation. Kamala was so horrible that she was Biden’s impeachment insurance. So she wasn’t looking for the best candidate. She wanted the worst. Kamala had to pick someone really, truly horrible, even more distasteful to conservatives than herself, to become her own living impeachment vaccine.

Cue Minnesota Lockdown Governor Tim Walz, the man for the hour!

🔥 By now, you’ve surely seen the long citations to Governor Walz’s horrible resume. For me, the analysis begins with Walz’s over the top pandemic overreach, including his infamous snitch hotline. Headline from CBS, run one month into the pandemic, in April, 2020:

Masks, lockdowns, jab mandates, Walz competed with Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer in issuing the most oppressive and draconian pandemic emergency orders conceivable. Minnesotans, who sleepwalked through the polls, suffered badly under sudden and unexpected full democrat control of all three branches of their state government during the covid crisis.

Minneapolis became ground zero for the lawless BLM riots, as Walz pulled police and let human animals run wild, looting, burning the city’s police stations, toppling statues, and not getting arrested. Walz has never seen a progressive policy he didn’t immediately push into law. In one four-year term, Walz has overseen pro-gender mutilation laws, tampons in boy’s bathrooms, gun bans, D.E.I., unlimited abortion up to birth, defunding the police, green energy, taxes and deficits, sanctuary cities (aliens and trans kids), illegal alien benefits and driver’s licenses, decades of cozying up to Chinese communists, you name it.

The label ‘far-left’ is wholly inadequate to describe Minnesota’s governor. Walz, 60, once quipped, “one person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.” China is one of his favorite vacation spots. Last year, Walz replaced the Minnesota state flag with a version remarkably resembling the Somalese flag. Walz has personally overseen the controlled demolition of one of the country’s most picturesque and friendly states.

In other words, Tim Walz is the perfect choice to stand as VP for the country’s least-liked Vice-president in modern history. Straight out of Central Casting, he was factory-designed to inflame and anger conservatives — to shield Cackle from impeachment.

It was a calculated risk. Corporate media faces a tough slog to put a happy face on one of the nation’s worst governors. Our best response is not to take the bait, but to mock them, which I intend to do, frequently and often.

🔥 Yesterday saw a curious intersection between Harris’ Walz pick and the media’s studious avoidance of connecting the stock market troubles to Biden’s Middle-Eastern warmongering. Behold this too-honest Politico headline:

And there it was: “we cannot win if people think we’re headed into a recession.” Where during this financial crisis are Joe and the … Kamala? “The White House,” Politico informed readers, “declined to comment on Monday’s sell-off.”

I’m not saying a panicked Biden Administration deployed every financial tool developed after the 2008 market crash this week, to prop up the collapsing markets or anything, but I did note this interesting paragraph from the story:

They aren’t talking about it, but they are doing stuff. So.

Cleese-like, Politico’s stock market story did not, of course, mention the war.

🔥🔥 Whoops! Another one bites the dust. The BBC ran a story yesterday headlined, “‘Squad' member Cori Bush loses congressional primary.” It’s been a tough election for the far-left ‘Squad.’ Last month, fire-alarm puller and token male ’Squad’ member Jamal Bowman (D-NY) got primaried, and now this.

Cori Anika Bush (D-Mo.), a BLM activist who once called Byron Donalds (R-Fl.) “a Republican prop,” was handily beaten yesterday by St. Louis’s Democrat prosecutor Wesley Bell. The BBC blamed Cori’s criticism of Israel for the loss, but the strength of St. Louis’s Israel lobby wasn't made clear in the article.

Late in the article, the Beeb noted in passing that Ms. Bush has been investigated by the Justice Department, the House ethics committee, and the Federal Elections Commission. So.

We’ll take it.

🔥🔥 On Monday, in a decision that will delight secular C&C readers, HR Dive ran a great legal news story headlined, “7th Circuit: Religious objections to COVID-19 vaccine may include secular reasons.” The sub-headline explained, “Healthcare employees who were denied a vaccination exemption based on their Christian beliefs and concerns about the vaccine’s safety can sue the employer for violating Title VII.”

In Passarella and Dottenwhy v. Aspirus, Inc., reversing a decision by the lower federal court, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to allow two former employees of Wisconsin nonprofit healthcare system Aspirus to proceed with their lawsuit. The workers claim they were unlawfully denied a religious exemption because their reasons for seeking the exemption mainly were related to their concerns about the vaccine’s safety and potentially harmful effects.

“The fact that an accommodation request also invokes or, as here, even turns upon secular considerations, does not negate its religious nature,” the majority wrote, adding that “a religious objection to a workplace requirement may incorporate both religious and secular reasons.”

HR Dive —a news site aimed at human resources managers— suggested that employers “should think hard” before rejecting exemption requests. The effects ripple far beyond covid jabs.

For instance, in the same article, HR Dive suggested HR managers consider a recent case from Michigan, where Trinity Health Grand Rapids agreed to pay $50,000 to settle EEOC allegations it had improperly rejected an employee’s religious request for exemption from its flu shot policy.

Flu shots. Progress!

🔥🔥 Yesterday, The New York Times ran a long-form, magazine-style exclusive exposé headlined, “A Pattern of Lavish Spending at a Leading L.G.B.T.Q. Nonprofit.” Not just any LGBTQ nonprofit: GLAAD.

Formed in 1985, the “Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation” currently has around 60 employees. The Times described GLAAD as “one of the most prominent proponents of L.G.B.T.Q. equality.” Famously, in 1997, GLAAD pressured ABC into outing Ellen Degeneres’ character as gay on the network’s sitcom Ellen. Like other so-called far-left ‘watchdog groups,’ GLAAD shakes down big corporations by threatening to smear them as bigots and homophobes.

Major GLAAD donors include media and tech companies like Netflix, Google, and Disney; philanthropists like Ariadne Getty; and of course, taxpayer-funded grants bestowed by loony bureaucrats like the ones sitting on the New York City Council.

The story revealed that GLAAD generously compensates its CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis (pictured with Oprah, above), 52, with a salary between $700,000 and $1.3 million a year, depending on bonuses tied to fund-raising. The job comes with perks. For instance, GLAAD funded Kate’s recent trip to the Swiss Alps (to attend the World Economic Forum), including first-class airfare, chauffers, a day of skiing, and a Swiss Chalet that cost a whopping $500,000 for a week’s rental.

When Kate travels for work, she always travels first-class. She stays at luxury hotels like the Waldorf Astoria. She enjoys other perks like expensive luxury car services. She also enjoys a company-funded Cape Cod summer rental and, despite her stratospheric salary, was reimbursed nearly $20,000 for remodeling her home office, which was outfitted with a chandelier, among other luxury accouterments.

Kate claimed her GLAAD-funded home office renovation as a business expense on her tax return.

Kate’s extravagant activism was outed after a whistleblower complained to GLAAD’s board about excessive salaries and luxury expenses, which seemed odd to the whistleblower considering the organization’s allegedly “non-profit” status. The board hired a compliant outside auditor, who cleared the organization of wrongdoing but recommended a few “reforms” in its expense reimbursement policies.

But the damage was done; the story was out.

In a statement, GLAAD’s spokesman insisted that its executives were “good financial stewards.” Kate is unashamed and vowed to soldier on. Kate told the Times, “I take my role as GLAAD’s financial steward incredibly seriously, and we’ll continue updating our procedures to keep pace with the organization’s rapid growth.”

It was odd to see the Times going after a far-left group like GLAAD. But the reason for the Times’s relentless scrutiny might have been revealed in a paragraph about halfway through the story. “The Times,” the story reported, “has been a frequent target of criticism, with GLAAD recently arguing that the news organization has published inaccurate and biased pieces about transgender issues.”

Aha. Live by the media, die by the media, I suppose.

As I have noted many times, in addition to seeking the country’s controlled-demolition, these far-left non-profits, which produce nothing of value, exist merely to enrich elite liberals at taxpayer (and consumer) expense. Thanks to the Times’ irritation at taking fire from the far-left, the paper gave us a rare glimpse into the seedy world of leftist advocacy.

💉💉 Terrific covid doc Peter McCullough observed yesterday that the global mRNA covid shot market has completely collapsed:

So.

🔥 Yesterday, Variety ran an exciting story headlined, “Elon Musk’s X Sues Advertisers Accused of an ‘Illegal’ Boycott: ‘Now It Is War’.” Space billionaire and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, declared war on a monopolistic cartel of advertisers that boycotted Twitter/X:

CLIP: Twitter content chief Linda Yaccarino announces new lawsuit against advertisers and far-left ‘watchdog’ group (1:56).

Here’s the link to Twitter’s newest lawsuit, filed yesterday. According to the lawsuit, a shady Belgian ‘industry trade group’ called the World Federation of Advertisers formed another ‘media watchdog’ group called the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM). The WEF calls the two groups “a flagship project.”

Twitter alleges they launched a conspiracy — joined by dozens of advertisers — to “collectively withhold billions of dollars in advertising revenue” from Twitter/X. The conspiracy caused Twitter’s 2023 advertising revenue to dive -52%, to $1.13 billion, and revenues are still falling.

That’s a lot of damages.

The lawsuit followed hearings last month in the House Judiciary Committee, where Jim Jordan questioned a GARM representative and exposed internal emails revealing awkward internal discussions like, “we blocked Daily Wire, why not block Fox News?”, and one GARM advertiser member begging to please be allowed to go back on Twitter because it was an “important tool to reach our audience.”

Another email from a top GARM executive said that he “hated their ideology and bulls**t,” referring to Fox, Daily Wire, and Breitbart.

On June 10th, the House Judiciary Committee published its interim report, titled, “GARM’s Harm: How the World’s Biggest Brands Seek to Control Online Speech.” The Committee’s findings fueled Musk’s new lawsuit. Yesterday, video platform Rumble announced it was also joining the lawsuit (link includes video explainer):

Other platforms will surely follow. The Judiciary Committee report is a dream for lawyers, a gift-wrapped windfall, having already assembled the evidence it would otherwise have taken years of discovery to obtain.

So never say Congressional hearings never go anywhere.

The other noteworthy item about this story is how much is happening behind the scenes, or even right in front of the scenes, but we don’t see it, because more urgent news is constantly coming at us through an anti-riot fire hose.*

(* anti-riot fire hoses were never deployed in Minnesota, having been accidentally buried under Tim Walz’s large-print copy of the Communist Manifesto).

As Elon said, echoing Andrew Breitbart, it’s war.

🔥 Top podcaster of all time, burly Joe Rogan, who looks just like you’d expect an anti-vaxxing ex-MMA fighter to look, took a break from podcasting for his six million viewers to make a new Netflix Comedy Special. It’s been six years since his last one. 2024’s version was not, as they say, “woke.” Kind of the opposite of woke. More progress! We’re finally allowed to make fun of virtue signaling again. Enjoy this clip about the pandemic:

CLIP: Joe Rogan expounds on covid and conspiracy theories (0:52) (adult language).

“We lost a lot of people during covid, and most of them are still alive,” Joe accurately noted in the clip.

Having been canceled many times by media, and relentlessly mocked for taking horse paste to treat his covid, Joe is entitled to his new post-covid conspiracy theories. I know exactly how Joe Rogan feels.

Here’s a link to Joe’s full Netflix special, “Burn the Boats” (subscription required) (very strong adult language, themes, and offensive material).

Have a wonderful Wednesday! C&C shall not burn the boats, but shall return tomorrow morning with another exciting and adventurous roundup of essential news and commentary.

