Happy Fourth of July! It is perhaps the most joyful and encouraging Fourth of July since covid first appeared in 2020, in a thousand thousand fear-mongering headlines. So enjoy today’s short morning monologue and then get busy preparing the grill.

“The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.” —Thomas Jefferson.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” —Ronald Reagan.

“Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must, like men, undergo the fatigues of supporting it.” —Thomas Paine.

“The struggle for freedom is one of the most powerful forces in human history.” —Dwight D. Eisenhower.

🪖🪖 The problems early Americans faced in 1776 were very different from the problems we face today. For one thing, in those days Americans yearned to throw off the yoke of a white-haired, mentally confused ruler with serious memory problems given to impotent outbursts and hallucinations. One colorful anecdote holds that King George told Palace staff that cannibals ate his uncle, Baron Mosey.

Haha! The colonists’ situation was totally different from our modern configuration. We enjoy a government by president, which a wise Latina Supreme Court Justice insisted this week is actually a King. You probably think I’m making some kind of sly comparison here, but King Biden is nothing like King George, because King George could sometimes feed himself. So.

The truth is, the British feudal system the colonists rebelled against was the real problem, and it was vastly dissimilar to our Constitutional form of government. Under feudalism, King George cemented power by dishing out royal appointments, like baronies and knighthoods. “And soest thou now becomest Duke Nincompoop of Worcestor,” the King would say, and Bob’s your uncle, Simon “Dumb as a Rock” Jones would instantly become royalty, and would enjoy vast powers of ordering his friends and neighbors around and conducting official business like throwing that guy in jail who refused to keep his miniature poodle out of Simon’s yard that one time. And then Simon would get rich, of course, by taxing everybody senseless.

Fortunately, we have a system of checks and balances whereby the President cements power by appointing his cronies like Merrick Garland to high office, where they wield vast powers and settle scores with antivaxx soccer moms by siccing the FBI on them or auditing their taxes until they go crazy. “And soest thou shalt becomest General of Attorneys,” Biden would mumble, reading from his teleprompter, which is also completely distinct from the scroll or parchment or something that nearsighted King George used to stumblingly read from. And then Baron Garland of Attorneys gets rich, of course, just like Duke Nincompoop of Worcester, through taxing everybody senseless.

So our new system of federal government is totally different from that old system, and you can clearly see how much better our neo-feudal system is than that stupid feudal system the colonists dumped into Boston Harbor like so many overtaxed tea bags.

Of course, had the Founders known how the Federal Government and its executive agencies would one day mature into an oversized, byzantine, neo-feudal system, they probably would have jumped into Boston Harbor along with the tea and swam away.

So on this remarkable 2024 Day of Independence, let us pause to reflect how the Supreme Court, in its trifecta of agency-pruning decisions, just held the legal version of the Boston Tea Party, dumping decades of neo-feudal laws into the Potomac. Call it the Potomac Tea Party, a sort of declaration of independence from King Biden who, like King George, at this point probably wasn’t even told what happened since it would just make him cranky and hard to feed.

Four years ago, I invested a tremendous amount of time and treasure fighting with the government and advising citizens how to resist the cockamamy and contemptible rulings of their employer overlords, who were busily wielding federal government-fueled, neo-feudal powers to force workers to take shots they didn’t want. Now, Fauci’s squawking chickens are noisily flying back to the coop, and a giant flock of tobacco-litigation-level of lawsuits over their asinine jab policies are starting to land right where we predicted.

I also regularly and often warned local government officials that their King George-levels of madness and overreach during the pandemic’s early days would soon result in their overused and arbitrary executive powers being miniaturized into gift-shop replicas. They ignored me. But that too has also played out exactly as I (and others) accurately predicted. Bad luck for big government.

During covid, Biden’s federal government flexed to its utmost strength, proving to even the lowest-information voter that it had too much power, and creating the predicate for the revolutionary reckoning that is currently assembling for duty.

Lord Acton famously observed that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The Supreme Court’s immunity decision this week did not transform the presidency into a kingship. It did exactly the opposite. It tossed the de facto absolute immunity that presidents have long enjoyed out with the tea boxes, and replaced that monarchical standard with a careful Constitutional rubric for holding presidents accountable.

As in 1776, our 2024 revolution is just beginning. Things are getting spicy, and our work has only just begun. But we are no longer playing defense, tossed around like tea boxes being loaded onto container ships. We are on offense now. Today, on this day of revolutionary independence we can celebrate not just faint optimistic signals but real progress.

George Washington once said, “Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth.”

Now get out there and rapidly blow up some fireworks with your friends and family.

Happy 4th of July! I hope you patriotically enjoy this week of revolutionary progress and take the chance to prepare yourself for the next phase in the battle for freedom, a perpetual battle that never ends. See you tomorrow. (Possibly late.)

