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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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FlyingDad's avatar
FlyingDad
8h

How about an immigration moratorium until we can get this mess under control?

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
8h

✝️✝️✝️

I hope for Your salvation, O LORD,

And do Your commandments.

My soul keeps Your testimonies,

And I love them exceedingly.

I keep Your precepts and Your testimonies,

For all my ways are before You.

— Psalm 119:166-168 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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