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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Juju's avatar
Juju
4hEdited

Before reading past the summary, to counter the doomers and dividers that I know will flood this today, I’d like to declare that life is financially hard, unfair, and we do struggle. But if I had to choose, and I did in 2024, I’d gladly take any financial burden just to have the administration that we have today. The affordability issue is so far down the list for me even though it defies logic, but that’s how I see it. Saving our country from the monsters that once ran it is gonna take time and some financial pain. I will not bail just because I struggle on occasion to afford the American Dream. Our nation was so far from that dream because of all the fraud and corruption of the past presidents and their administration and agencies. I believe we will be making that dream reachable once again for our children and their children, but it takes time to reverse all the damage. If the cost to me to save our nation and drain the swamp is an extra $1 per gallon of gas, I see that as a small price to pay in the long run compared to what I had to pay in the past.

Just needed to get that out. This president and his administration is worth every cent.

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Susan Seas's avatar
Susan Seas
4h

If you are currently experiencing prosperity, a trained economist will be with you shortly to explain why it hurts.

🤣🤣🤣 I’m dying 🤣🤣🤣

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