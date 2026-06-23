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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
9h

The reflecting pool is an allegory for the swamp. Trump tried to clean it up. Leftists are attacking him for it and trying to sabotage him.

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
9h

" ... the lies that Fauci’s foul face-hole has previously excreted." Anyone else here get the idea that Mr. Childers does not really like Tony Fauci?

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