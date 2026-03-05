☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
✝️✝️✝️

“At one moment I might speak concerning a nation or concerning a kingdom to uproot, to pull down, or to destroy it; if that nation against which I have spoken turns from its evil, I will relent concerning the calamity I planned to bring on it. Or at another moment I might speak concerning a nation or concerning a kingdom to build up or to plant it; if it does evil in My sight by not obeying My voice, then I will think better of the good with which I had promised to bless it.”

— Jeremiah 18:7-10 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Lord,

You know the plans of every mind and the motives of every heart. You know the end from the beginning and the outcome of every possible scenario. You have all power and knowledge and are able to intervene in the affairs of men as you see fit. We are grateful that you are also completely good, wholly trustworthy, and infinitely loving, wise, and just. You will accomplish your plans through man or in spite of man, no matter his attempts to control events and direct circumstances. We ask that you give supernatural wisdom to our leaders, provide divine protection for our soldiers, and empower believers across the world to bravely stand against evil in the power of your mighty name. May your name be exalted, may evil be defeated in every land, and may every heart be made new by salvation in Jesus Christ. Amen.

The Imaginary Hobgoblin
Just a brief word from our sponsors: Choose dogs over Islam. All day, everyday, regardless of the circumstances. "As for this house, we will serve our dogs" - Saint Bernard 3:16.

Now, back to the war time festivities.

