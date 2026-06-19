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Tom's avatar
Tom
10h

“I believe the government pressure was wrong,” he regretfully told the House Judiciary Committee in a letter, “and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it.”

This is what moral cowardice looks like.

Zuck knew it was wrong. He did it anyway. He now expresses regret only because he was found out.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
10h

When the Little Things End Up Being the Big Things, by Unknown

Last year my son and I went to a local hardware store to buy his handyman grandpa the gift of a weed eater and a certain attachment that goes with it. Grandpa is a little older and slower than he used to be, but he does a lot for us, so we wanted to spend a little money to help make his life a little easier.

As we get there, there's only one of the attachments left that we needed, and an employee was on his ladder and pulling it down for another customer. My son looked devastated. He knew how much his Grandpa had been pining for this particular item for his lawn, and we were going to have the pleasure of surprising him with it.

My son looked at me and quietly gasped, "That's the last one. What are we going to do for Pa now?"

The gentleman shopper overheard this and briefly studied my son's face. Then casually handed the prize to him saying, "I think Pa needs this more than I do. I'll just ask for a call from the store when they are in stock again."

It was such a small moment for this guy, but it's one of those things that you witness that will literally help shape my son and his view of the world.

After that the saying, "It takes a village," didn't mean what I thought it meant every time I'd heard it before. This new understanding made me realize that society, as a whole, is impacting all these young people in so many ways. And most of them don't even know it.

It is said that our children are 1/3rd of the population and all of our future, so should we not all work together - as our hardware store hero did - and make that future a bright one?

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