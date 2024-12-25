Enjoy a joyful and prosperous Christmas, C&C! Your first and most important gift is the one true and living Christ, whose birthday we celebrate today. Your gift from C&C is below. This Christmas Card to the C&C Army also opens the comments to virtually socialize and exchange season’s greetings.

SPOTIFY: Joy To The World (3:55).

And if you’re enjoying Christmas by yourself today, let us know that in the comments too, so we can wish you well.

🎄 Christmas Reading:

🎄 Christmas Multiplier:

If you’re still here, join in the 2024 C&C Christmas Gift to React19! Our hearts ache for people with chronic, currently untreatable illnesses caused by the unsafe and ineffective covid shots. We have always, steadfastly advocated for them. Many of our fellow C&Cers are vaccine injured, or have lost loved ones to the shots. Today, on Christmas, let’s flex our collective muscle, to collectively make a substantial gift for the vaccine injured, summed from our small individual donations.

React19 is the only organization created to help the covid vaccine injured. It does other great work, too, like maintaining a searchable database of thousands of published studies on the covid shots, and it funds research grants to scientists studying mRNA vaccine injuries. Since so many academic journals locked their science behind paywalls, React19’s website is one of the only places to find the studies.

Click here and donate any amount you can easily afford, ending in a ‘2’, as a Christmas gift to the vaccine injured! No amount is too small. Note also that you can choose that your gift be used either for any purpose or specifically designated for patient care. Do it now! I promise you’ll feel terrific after. Let us know in the comments when you pitch in.

God bless you, everyone! Enjoy the hearts and hearths of your homes and families, as will I, and then let’s regroup tomorrow for a classic roundup, as we begin counting down the last few days of this historic year.

