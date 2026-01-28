☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

Skenny
2h

(Feel free to skip to the link at the bottom for the original story, but MSM's objective of influencing rather than inquiring, investigating, or reporting anything that doesn't contribute to that objective is noteworthy.)

MSM has ceded all pretense of objectivity. Look at the list of about 60 Minnesota companies/organizations that signed a letter, dated Jan 25, 2026, to Tim Walz, et al., encouraging cooperation with the Feds, and then consider that MSM has not uttered a word about it (that I’ve heard). This letter apparently preceded Walz’s call to Trump, but a functioning news media would have recognized and reported this sentiment from prominent Minnesota businesses, instead of wall-to-wall replays of the skirmish that resulted in the death of the mountain climbing nurse who sacrificed himself for the media/anti-Trump/democrat/fraud/anti-ICE/pro-violent crime cause.

3M – William Brown, Chairman and CEO

Allianz Life Insurance Company – Jasmine Jirele, President and CEO

Allina – Lisa Shannon, President and CEO, Tim Welsh, Board Chair

Ameriprise Financial – James Cracchiolo, Chairman and CEO

Anchor Paper – Brooke Lee, CEO

Andersen Corporation – Chris Galvin, Chairman and CEO

APi Group – Russell Becker, CEO and President

Best Buy – Corie Barry, CEO

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota – Dana Erickson, President and CEO

Boston Scientific – Joseph Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and Group President, Cardiology

C.H. Robinson – Dave Bozeman, President and CEO

Cargill – Brian Sikes, Board Chair and CEO

Carlson – Scott Gage, Chair

CentraCare Health – Kenneth Holmen, M.D., President and CEO

Children’s Minnesota – Emily Chapman, M.D., CEO

CHS – Jay Debertin, President and CEO

CJ Schwan's – Brian Schiegg, CEO

Delta Dental of Minnesota – Rodney Young, CEO

Deluxe Corporation – Barry McCarthy, President and CEO

Donaldson Company, Inc. – Tod Carpenter, Chairman, President and CEO

ECMC Group – Dan Fisher, CEO

Ecolab – Christophe Beck, Chairman and CEO

Essentia Health – Dr. David Herman, CEO

Fairview Health Services – James Hereford, President and CEO

Faribault Mill – Ross Widmoyer, President and CEO

Gardner Builders – Bob Gardner, Founder and CEO

General Mills – Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO

Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare – Barbara Joers, President and CEO

Greater MSP – Peter Frosch, CEO

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation – Dr. Joseph Lee, President and CEO

HealthPartners – Andrea Walsh, President and CEO

Hormel – Jeff Ettinger, Interim CEO

Kraus-Anderson Companies, Inc. – Peter J. Diessner, CEO

Land O'Lakes – Beth Ford, President and CEO

Liberty Diversified International – Mike Fiterman, Chairman

Marsden Holding – Guy Mingo, President and CEO

Mayo Clinic – Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., President and CEO

Medica – Lisa Erickson, President and CEO

Medtronic – Geoff Martha, CEO and Chairman

Minnesota Business Partnership – Kurt Zellers, CEO

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce – Doug Loon, President and CEO

Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx – On behalf of the entire organization

Minnesota Twins - On behalf of the entire organization

Minnesota United FC – Shari Ballard, CEO

Minnesota Vikings – On behalf of the entire organization

Minnesota Wild – On behalf of the entire organization

Mortenson – David Mortenson, Chairperson, Derek Cunz, President and CEO

New Horizon Academy – Chad Dunkley, CEO

nVent – Beth Wozniak, Chair and CEO

Patterson Companies – Robert Rajalingam, CEO

Pentair – John L. Stauch, President and CEO

Piper Sandler – Chad Abraham, Chairman and CEO

Pohlad Companies – On behalf of the entire organization

Prime Therapeutics – Mostafa Kamal, President and CEO

Red Wing Shoes – Allison Gettings, President and CEO

Ryan Companies US, Inc. – Brian Murray, CEO

Securian Financial Group – Chris Hilger, Chairman, President and CEO

Sleep Number – Linda Findley, President and CEO

SPS Commerce – Chad Collins, CEO

Target – Michael Fiddelke, Incoming CEO

Tennant Company – Dave Huml, President and CEO

The Toro Company – Rick Olson, Chairman and CEO

Thrivent – Teresa Rasmussen, President and CEO

U.S. Bancorp – Gunjan Kedia, CEO

UnitedHealth Group – Stephen J. Hemsley, CEO

Winnebago Industries – Michael Happe, President and CEO

Xcel Energy – Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and CEO

Excerpt from letter:

“… we are calling for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions.”

MSM is worth less than nothing. They prefer that you think these companies are aligned with Walz against ICE. They prefer you not think about the colossal theft that has occurred in/through Minnesota state government. Don’t worry about Truth or Reality. “Do not attempt to adjust the picture.”

Source: Peggy Tierney

Link:

https://open.substack.com/pub/tierneyrealnewsnetwork/p/democrats-are-trapped?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

32 replies
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

The media and reporters should stop using the word "protester". These people are not protesters, they are not part of a legally permitted demonstration, they are not peacefully expressing their disagreement. They are violent agitators and disrupters.

They are part of a well organized insurgency group, part of a "color revolution" against a sitting President. They are intentionally obstructing justice and the legal authority of ICE. They are even funded by foreign nationals, promoted by Hillary Clinton and Obama. Data Republican showed this connection. This is what America is up against.

30 replies
