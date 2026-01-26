☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

"I was working as a waitress at a truck stop diner when an older trucker came in looking devastated. He ordered coffee but barely touched it, just sat there with his head in his hands. 'Rough day?' I asked. He looked up with red eyes. 'I just got the call. My wife had a stroke. She's in ICU three states away and I can't afford to fly. By the time I drive there...'

He couldn't finish. I told him I'd be right back. I went to every trucker in that diner and explained quietly.

Within twenty minutes, they'd pooled together $1,200 in cash. I brought it to his table. 'There's an airport 40 miles from here. You can make the last flight tonight.' He stared at the money, then at all of us, completely speechless. 'I don't... I can't...' An older driver stood up. 'We're all out here away from family. We take care of our own. Go be with your wife.'

He made that flight. Three weeks later, he came back with his wife, recovering, using a walker but smiling. They had breakfast with every trucker they could find from that night. She hugged each one, crying.

He handed me an envelope with all the money back plus extra. 'For the next driver who needs help.' That envelope is still going five years later. We've helped fourteen families."—Sandra M., Oklahoma City, OK

It’s been a few years, but during my concealed weapons class I recall the instructor’s clear and concise injunction: “If you’re carrying a concealed weapon and an officer of the law says: “Stop right there…put your hands up, hands down, hands on, hands off, left foot blue, do the hokey-pokey," whatever…..you do it. No complaints. No sudden movements. No resistance. No dirt nap. Simple. Sadly however, if you happen to be a 5’ 2” female at the Capitol building, and are NOT carrying a concealed weapon you can indeed be legally shot by “an officer” in retaliation for the act of not carrying a concealed weapon. - Precedent set by Biden's DOJ 2021

https://tinyurl.com/3c2dcyfw

At first, diving into the Minnesota fraud chronicles the obvious question to ask was: “Who’s involved in this? Now, given the degree of coordinated effort to support the violent street mobs, the more appropriate question would be: “Who isn’t involved in this?” Meanwhile, in an impressive show of force, the Minnesota National Guard has been deployed to pummel the insurrectionists with tea and crumpets.

