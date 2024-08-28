Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! 2024 continues apace, and continues to deliver. Your essential news roundup today includes: more criminal charges for Trump as Special Prosecutor flails around and accidentally disproves Biden talking point; C&C tackles the Democrats’ new, weird weirdness slur; Democrat National Convention has an ironic surprise guest, and it wasn’t a celebrity singer; policy-snatching Harris evolves into Trump positions; and Tucker tackles Robert Kennedy, who explains his climate positions and ideological realignments in a terrific clip.

🔥🔥 ABC News ran a surprisingly helpful story yesterday headlined, “Trump charged in superseding indictment in election interference case following SCOTUS ruling.” Special Counsel Jack Smith was feeling cranky about current events, so he held a whole new grand jury to charge President Trump with new crimes.

Except, the story is both bigger and smaller than it looks. Special Prosecutor Jack Smith (still battling South Florida Judge Aileen Cannon over whether he was legally appointed in the first place), re-charged President Trump yesterday in the “election interference” case pending in D.C.

But the new indictment wasn’t really new. It just reworded Smith’s original claims. If anything, a few of the original claims were removed.

Smith is merely adjusting his case, to improve its chances of surviving the new Supreme Court immunity standard. I know, I know. That spicy old paragon of reliable information Joe Biden told you that the new standard made presidents into “kings” who can never be held accountable, not even for assassinating people willy nilly, just blam! blam! blam! goose-stepping through the halls of Congress while laughing maniacally and continuously shrieking, “I’m the king! I’m the king!”

But I digress.

After tweaking it to better fit the contours of the new Supreme Court standard, Smith’s indictment even shrank a little, deflating from its original, obese 45 pages down to a chubby 36. So we can now quantify what “presidential immunity” is worth: about nine pages.

The revision re-characterized the President’s conduct as being motivated by personal benefit rather than presidential aims. Trump’s lawyers will certainly challenge Smith’s characterizations. It’s a brand-new standard, so we shall see how everything shakes out. But the new indictment made one thing perfectly clear: presidential prosecution is still on the table even after the immunity decision.

Here’s a minority report. I believe this superseding indictment is a positive development, since it proves that the Supreme Court did not, in fact, immunize presidents, but rather deleted their de facto common-law immunity and created a legal rubric for their fair prosecution.

In other words, Smith’s new indictment proved presidential prosecution is not just possible, but presidential prosecution now follows a prescription.

Finally, consider two implications. First, the lying media, currently gushing over Prosecutor Smith’s new superseding indictment, isn’t apologizing (but should) for the tsunami of demented stories it breathlessly ran about how awful the Supreme Court decision was, just two months ago. E.g.:

Don’t hold your breath waiting for them to apologize for their moronic misinterpretation of the immunity standard. Corporate media is worse than useless.

But second, and maybe even more importantly, consider that, if Trump wins, other presidential prosecutions will be on the menu. Jack Smith just drafted the roadmap.

Keep it coming, Jack!

🔥🔥 USA Today ran an op-ed Monday embracing the Democrat’s new supposed slam against President Trump, headlined "Donald Trump, JD Vance and RFK Jr.? 'Weird' doesn't do justice to this loony trifecta.”

The weird slur has been racing through corporate media headlines faster than a speeding clown car. Now it includes Trump, Senator JD Vance, and Robert Kennedy. Is that the best they can come up with? Do they think it’s working?

I’ll admit to not understanding the keen rhetorical insights that the democrat word-spinners relied on for their peculiar choice of labels for Republicans they don’t like. Weird? Really? It seems like a complete self-own.

Like others before me, I could easily spin it back around. It’s weird to support cutting off perfectly normal genitals chasing adventurous sexual highs. It’s weird to host half-dressed transvestites on the White House lawn. It’s weird to have unattractive men dressed in outlandish, over-the-top women’s ballroom gowns and heavy clown makeup read gay stories to kids in libraries.

So weird.

But reflecting the label back on them seemed … too easy. There must be more to it than this. We must be missing something. So I tried to figure it out, for you. Last week, the New York Times tried to explain the powerful electoral effect of weirdness to its woke liberal readers in an op-ed titled, “The Hidden Grammatical Reason That ‘Weird’ Works.”

The reason must be extremely well hidden. It required another six pages to explain it.

The Times’ piece teased its elite readers with faux intellectualism, citing Shakespeare’s Macbeth and its witchy “weird sisters.” It titillated them by citing African slave language Saramaccan, teaching its overeducated readers that, in Saramaccan, “no” is pronounced “naw.” And it concluded the word weird is a “deceptively complex rhetorical trick” that uses a simple word “to make a sophisticated point.”

Okay. “Any perceived weirdness on the left,” the author wryly admitted, “is old news.” You don’t say. In other words, they’re reflecting again.

But then I thought, wait a minute. I’m old enough to remember when far-left Austin, Texas adopted weirdness as its semi-official pet moniker:

Well, which is it? Is weird good? Or is it icky? Once again, Democrats’ flexibility with vocabulary has weirdly wangled themselves into a pseudo-intellectual corner.

Lest you think Austin is some kind of weird exception or outlier, it’s not just Austin. Liberal weird-bragging is practically a state of being. Lots of liberal towns have adopted the weird label over the years. Like Asheville, North Carolina; Boulder, Colorado; Edmonton, Alberta; Erie, Pennsylvania; Kutztown, Pennsylvania; Louisville, Kentucky; Madison, Wisconsin; Missoula, Montana; Portland, Oregon (of course); Santa Cruz, California; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Seattle, Washington; and the entire state of Vermont.

When you consider what a badge of liberal honor weirdness has become, it almost sounds like they are complimenting Trump, Robert, and JD.

Maybe calling Trump weird works in the heartlands, but what’s a good, weird Austinite to do? Shall we now keep Trump weird? Or should Austin, Portland, Asheville, and Vermont change their slogans? Who’s in charge of this rhetorical catastrophe? Oprah? How weird is this oratorical flip-flopping?

Oh well. It must be too deceptively complicated and sophisticated for we weird Republicans to understand. Hopefully, Democrats will figure it out.

🔥🔥 Monday, riffing on the DNC’s lame tease of a Beyonce appearance that never happened, like most Democrat promises, NBC ran a snarkily headlined story: “The Democratic convention's surprise guest: Covid.” Hahaha! Who could have seen this coming! How could we have ever predicted such a diligent group of jab-happy, frantic mask-wearers would add up to a superspreader event?

Maybe they all should’ve worn masks. More masks might have improved things in multiple different ways. I’m sorry, I’m just saying.

But don’t give NBC’s headline editors too much credit for their wit. They stole the idea from NewsNation’s Washington Correspondent, who on Monday tweeted a picture of her positive covid test under the words, “Maybe the DNC surprise was the COVID we got along the way.”

NBC also reported that DNC attendees’ positive covid tests keep “rolling in.” The many reports included Kamala’s campaign staff, who are now “contending with sickness from Covid” and trying to figure out how to staff this week’s events.

Strangely, despite high summer covid numbers, the only person reported to have gotten covid at the Republican National Convention was President Cabbage. From NPR:

So weird! What can explain the horrible failure of the safe and effective vaccines at the DNC? How did all those anti-vaxxers at the much better-attended RNC escape infection?

Experts = baffled. But we know the reason.

🔥🔥 In more electoral hilarity, yesterday far-left Axios ran a switcheroo story headlined, “Harris flip-flops on building the border wall.” Bwahaha! I’m not making this up! The Border Czar actually said it! Weird!

Axios served up the weird, mind-bending news to its progressive readers right in the article’s lead paragraph:

According to Axios, Candidate Plan B is now using the border wall in her campaign commercials. And that wasn’t all! Axios:

What are poor Democrats supposed to think about all this John Kerry-like flip-flopping? Are they now for the fascist border wall? Or against it? Is fracking destroying the environment? Or is it keeping gas prices low? Is Kamala lying for votes? Or does she really mean it? Is she evolving, revolving, or is she oscillating like an electric fan?

The Biden-Harris Administration halted the border wall on day one. But now she’s for it? Even ABC commentators expressed bemusement.

Is Kamala Harris just Trump Lite?

This is either the inevitable result of Trump Derangement Syndrome (they have become so obsessed with President Trump that they are now turning into him, like that horror movie about the obsessed roommate), or they are admitting Americans want Trump’s policies.

The flip-flopping just confuses already flabbergasted Democrats even more. So either way, it’s good news.

🔥🔥 On Monday, Tucker interviewed Robert Kennedy (1:28:06).. In this 12-minute clip from the interview, Kennedy explained the Democrat party inversion, which caused a massive political realignment wherein the Democrats became the party of oligarchs and billionaires, and Republicans became the party of the working class. He also explained his climate policy, which thankfully, is not based on measuring carbon like Marxists, but is more holistic and spiritual.

CLIP: Tucker interviews Kennedy about realignments and devilish carbon quantification (12:29).

I’m no climate guy, but Kennedy was persuasive. Carbon mania only benefits big corporations and billionaires, not critters, whales, or birds.

As for the ideological realignment Kennedy described, I agree entirely. I’ve been marveling for four years how quickly the Democrats defenestrated workers and women during the pandemic, forcing Republicans to take up the mantle of protecting workers from mandates, and standing up for women’s biological self-determination.

It was a whole lot of common sense. One thing you can’t accuse Kennedy of being in his interview was ‘weird.’ Or, if we are calling that weird, then Keep Kennedy Weird.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and Stay Weird! Then flip back here tomorrow morning, as we flop over another delightful C&C essential news roundup.

