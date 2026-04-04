☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
On an island's avatar
On an island
1dEdited

Hospice fraud is the lowest of the low. Someone who willfully sets out to scam the dying and their families, even if it’s by absconding with funds set aside for actual hospice… that is evil beyond belief.

I hope those people get their just recompense; meaning the severest punishment available so they have a long time to think about their horrible behavior.

Reply
Share
126 replies
Alan Davis's avatar
Alan Davis
1d

Sure hope doj and others come after the commies in WA State. We are just as bad as CA or mini Somalia.

Reply
Share
31 replies
981 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture