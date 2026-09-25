☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Jeff Childers's avatar
Jeff Childers
13h

ERRATA:

— Various minor fixes.

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Susan Seas's avatar
Susan Seas
13h

So it is true. People HAVE literally lost their minds. Freaking out about Trump hosting a Communist while they push to get them elected across the USA … Male lesbians canceling female lesbians … Seriously, I can’t even. 🤦🏼‍♀️

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