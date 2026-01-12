☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
6hEdited

Next on Short Attention Span Theater…A few months ago I ordered an exorbitantly priced Medical Emergency Kit from the “good guys” (McCullough, Dr. Drew, Harvey Risch et al.) at The Wellness Company. (My hatred for doctor visits circumvented all - well, most - price considerations).To serve as a reminder that propaganda can be employed with equal effectiveness regardless of the source, I have been getting peppered with daily fear-inducing email information about every malady known to mankind and the pills and potions they are pushing. This morning’s disease du jour and anxiety driven headline: “Flu Cases Surge Across 45 States.”....followed by: “Across the country, flu activity has surged in 45 states, with doctor visits for flu-like illness reaching their highest level in more than 30 years, according to NBC News.” and…."Nationwide, the toll is already severe. About 5,000 people have died from the flu so far this season, including children. ”When cases surge this quickly, access becomes the bottleneck. Clinics fill up. Pharmacies run low. What should be a simple prescription turns into a scramble. Be ready before symptoms decide for you. Get your Contagion Emergency Kit today."

Ivermectin

Hydroxychloroquine

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak™)

Oseltamivir (generic Tamiflu™)

Budesonide (generic Pulmicort™)

Nebulizer

$325.

First, Am I missing something? I’ve been under the impression that Ivermectin costs pennies. In addition, I'm certain it was revealed that Tamiflu (purported to lessen the severity and duration of a flu) was uncovered as another gigantic lie.

Oh, and in case you're interested, you can get 30 Capsules of an appetite suppressant called "Appetite" for $80 and 60 capsules of something called "Longevity" for about $100.

Anywho, I get these emails daily. The fear mongering is alive and well. Advertising is propaganda. Propaganda is advertising. What can you say?....it moves product. Everyone's gotta make hay. "Don't take the cheese."

This isn't a personal shot at any one individual, just optics on the system.

Dr. Simone Gold's "GoldCare" is basically the same thing. I'll never talk bad about her either.

https://www.goldcare.com/about

Conservative Contrarian's avatar
Conservative Contrarian
6h

The filibuster is a tool meant to be used by thoughtful people. The silent filibuster is a tool used by thoughtless people.

