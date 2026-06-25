☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
10h

Jeff is a white pill wonder. We must remain vigilant against the socialists who would start an unfathomable crime spree if they ever take power nationally, as they continue their long march through the cities. Hope the European World Cup fans channel their energy towards defending their homelands: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/european-world-cup-fans-letter

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
10h

This is great news. We were all victims of the election rigging, and those Dominion machines were part of it. The lawfare was an attempt to silence and instill fear in those trying to expose it. I hope Lindell is the next Governor of Minnesota.

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