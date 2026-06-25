Good morning, C&C, it’s Thursday! Today’s law and order roundup includes: Dominion drops its billion-dollar crusade against pillow magnate Mike Lindell; an “idea” gets a century in federal prison as eight antifa militants draw 450 combined years for the July 4th ICE attack; the DOJ’s fraud blitz blows past 455 defendants and $6.5 billion; murder hits a 125-year low; and corporate media conceals the biggest law-and-order surge in American history.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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As a delicious palate cleanser, yesterday CBS News reported, “Owner of Dominion Voting Systems drops $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against MyPillow’s Mike Lindell.” Another Biden-period travesty of justice just fell off the national conscience like a dead skin tag.

In the wake of 2020’s disastrous Mail-In Election, colorful MyPillow founder Mike Lindell made the fateful decision to dabble in politics. Apparently a glutton for punishment, as his very first political project, Lindell heroically reached for the highest-voltage rail in 2021’s political climate— voter fraud.

Hardly any underachiever, Lindell decided to focus on the problems with electronic voting systems (“EVS”). He often appeared on his own streaming channel to warn Americans about them, and even released an anti-EVS documentary called “Absolute Proof” as early as February 2021. He might as well have painted a huge ACME-style bullseye on the seat of his suit’s trousers.

During the 2020 election, two major players dominated the electronic (“touchscreen”) voting market in the swing counties: Dominion and Smartmatic. Lindell’s documentary accused both companies of throwing the 2020 election for Joe “Cole Slaw” Biden. Both companies, plus one executive Lindell called out in his documentary, sued Lindell for over a billion dollars in defamation damages— each. They argued that Lindell could not, in fact, absolutely prove they programmed their machines to cheat, and that he was actually just trying to become the world’s richest pillow stuffer. (They also sued Fox, Newsmax, Rudy Giuliani, attorney Sydney Powell, and anybody else they could find.)

The timing was unfortunate for Lindell and the other defendants. The lawsuits landed on judges’ desks during the manic, post-January-6th “insurrection” hysteria and general conservative roundups. In February, 2021, even posting 2020 election-fraud memes to Facebook was considered to be a dire national security threat. Weaponized government had just finished its warm-ups and stretches and was heading down the track. The left coined the term “election denier,” which described a thoughtcrime 1,000 times worse than Hitler Memorabilia Collection.

As the nation’s most outspoken pillow salesman and notorious election denier, Lindell was repeatedly investigated, detained, and the FBI confiscated his phone and devices (so agents could try to find an actual crime to charge him with, but failed).

But the civil lawfare dragged on for years, costing Lindell $20 million in attorney’s fees to date. (His estimate.) The executive, Eric Coomer, won a $2.3 million jury verdict in June of last year. Lindell has appealed. Last fall, Smartmatic won a summary judgment on liability, with a jury trial on potential billions in damages still pending.

Ironically, in October, 2025, Smartmatic —a company founded by three Venezuelan engineers connected to Hugo Chavez, and having an opaque international ownership structure— was criminally indicted, for bribery and other crimes unrelated to the 2020 election. That case goes to trial in January 2027.

Unfortunately for Smartmatic, it can’t sue the DOJ for defamation.

Also in October —the same month as Smartmatic’s indictment— all of Dominion’s assets were sold to Liberty Vote, a St. Louis-based company founded by Scott Leiendecker, a former St. Louis Republican city elections director. The assets that Liberty acquired included the Lindell lawsuit.

This week, Liberty Vote settled and dismissed Dominion’s lawsuit. Lindell told the Associated Press, “It was a nice gesture.” The terms of the settlement are confidential, but Lindell seems to be in high spirits. I assume he paid nothing. So, between the two lawsuit-happy EVS providers that may have helped elect Joe Biden from his basement campaign, one is under criminal indictment, and the other was sold for scraps to new conservative ownership.

“I’m not stopping,” Lindell told reporters. “All voting machines have to go, and they know that.”

🗳️ Republican election officials have already ditched Dominion and Smartmatic. But now, Democrats are caught in a crack. There is zero chance (maybe less than zero) that blue counties would ever use an EVS supplied by any company: controlled by a former Republican election official, named “Liberty Vote,” and that let Election Denier Mike Lindell off the hook. Indeed, at the time of acquisition, Liberty announced it was “a new chapter for American elections, one where trust is rebuilt from the ground up.”

That’s not exactly a sales pitch to progressives. So that takes Dominion out of the running. And since Smartmatic sits under DOJ indictment, it’s not exactly a favored pick these days, either.

The already slender EVS market is growing thin to the point of invisibility. The two remaining players —ES&S (headquartered in Nebraska) and Hart InterCivic (HQ in Texas)— are preferred options for red counties, which means they are viewed with deep suspicion by blue counties. So, as contracts expire and come up for renewals, blue counties face difficult decisions, with supervisors likely to be criticized by their progressive voters whichever way they go.

Obviously, paper ballots are not a new idea. Both election security experts and academic computer scientists have been recommending them for years, even before 2020, since they create a voter-verified paper audit trail that is independent of any software. The Brennan Center, the MIT Election Lab, and CISA have all been pushing in this direction.

It would be an easy solution, but it won’t be easy for Democrat Election Supervisors to go back to paper, since that will be seen as giving Trump what he wants. But seriously, at this point, what are their alternatives? This thorny EVS conundrum is another finger curled into the polycrisis fist.

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In the most astonishing development of the Millennium, if not all human history, an “idea” just got a century in prison. The New York Times soberly reported, “Protesters Accused of Antifa Ties Sentenced to Up to 100 Years in ICE Attack.” Out of nowhere, the subheadline whined, “The penalties, issued in an attack where a police officer was shot, dwarfed those given to Jan. 6 rioters.” Spoiler alert: this has nothing whatever to do with January 6th, except in the Times’ deranged imagination.

Last year on Independence Day, 10 heavily armed and masked Antifa militants in black bloc costumes bravely resisted fascism by ambushing an ICE detention center in Alvarado, Texas. They were armed with assault rifles, pistols (over 50 firearms total), ammunition, commercial-grade fireworks, radios, military-grade first-aid kits, body armor, and electromagnetic blocking devices.

The New York Times referred to them as “a group of protesters.” I am not making that up:

And, “accused of being members of Antifa?” Really, Times? As the same sentence admits, a jury already convicted them. There are no more accusations. Antifa membership was inherent in the jury’s verdict. They aren’t “accused,” they are convicted terrorists. That phrase was absent from the article. But I digress! Back to the attack.

The Antifans fired rockets into the building and cars, trying to flush out the ICE agents so they could kill them. The agents wisely stayed put.

When a police officer arrived on the scene responding to a 911 call from the ICE agents, the militants shot him in the neck. He miraculously survived. Unfortunately for the Antifans, attempted murder is sentenced the same as completed murder. In total, Antifa fired at least 30 assault 5.56 caliber rounds in the attack.

For whatever it is worth, three of the ten, including one of the ringleaders (and sex worker), Bradford “Meagan” Morris, were transgender. For more of the sordid details, here’s a link to heroic independent journalist Andy Ngo’s Substack article.

🔥 On Tuesday, eight of the convicted terrorists were sentenced to a combined 450 years in prison. (The other two cooperated.) Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor and Judge Mark T. Pittman handed down the sentences, which the New York Times called “historic,” and they didn’t mean it in a good way. The cell’s chief, Benjamin Hanil Song, who shot Alvarado police officer Thomas Gross, got 100 years— a life sentence.

Six more defendants also convicted of terrorism charges each got between 50 and 70 years in prison; one “only” got 30 years.

To say the least, this was a major federal terrorism sentencing. It is the first of its kind under the Antifa designation, with life and half-life sentences given to the convicted terrorists. The Times has a national security desk, a courts desk, a criminal justice desk full of reporters who cover federal terrorism prosecutions as their primary beat, and one January 6th specialist.

So of course, Times’ editors assigned the Antifa story to its “January 6th and Trump Criminal Cases reporter,” Alan Feuer:

(And, “former President Trump”? 🙄 Could the editors be any more obvious?)

The Times raced to compare the sentences to the January 6th prosecutions, which it labored to point out were commuted anyway. “The most severe sentence faced by a Jan. 6 defendant was the 22-year term given to Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys,” the outraged Times insisted.

But Tarrio wasn’t even in DC on January 6th, hardly an apples-to-terrorists comparison, a distinction that the Times didn’t draw.

🔥 Later in the story, the Times sneered at President Trump’s 2025 executive order declaring Antifa to be a “domestic terror organization” — which, the Times reported contemptuously, is “a designation that does not actually exist under U.S. law.”

Um. Biden’s DOJ, in its 2021 National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, explicitly elevated domestic terrorism, including from “anti-government” and “anarchist violent extremists.” In other words, using language that clearly encompassed antifa-style groups, and making that its top priority. Biden’s FBI pursued domestic terrorism investigations into even nonviolent activity under its definition. The Times never mentions that history.

And of course, the jury convicted the Antifans of domestic terrorism, which proves beyond argument that a legal definition does exist under U.S. law. (Just more Times misinformation.)

The story ended by quoting Ben Song’s grieving mother, who complained the convictions were just “a government lie made to prosecute innocent people in order to get political persecutions.”

But the jury heard 12 days of testimony, 46 witnesses, and over 210 exhibits, including bodycam video of Song yelling “get to the rifles” and opening fire, DNA and fingerprint evidence, encrypted chat logs, and testimony from the three cooperating co-defendants. The Times mentioned the shooting only in the final paragraph and attributed it to “prosecutors said.”

Needless to say, the Times never ran sympathetic, unchallenged quotes from January 6th defendants’ mothers calling their sons innocent of seditious conspiracy. It’s almost like the Times supports real domestic terrorism, as established by a jury of the convicted terrorists’ peers.

🔥 Terrific Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche tweeted, “The sentences handed down today make clear that antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice.”

That is true. But it is also true that the convictions put the lie to the corporate media’s mendacious narrative that “Antifa is just an idea, not an organization.” Joe Biden first used that excuse in the initial 2020 presidential debate, and it became the standard corporate media deflection narrative whenever Antifa violence was raised.

The Baghdad Bob media reflexively repeated that narrative as a conversation-ender. In its article, the Times refused to capitalize “antifa,” though it has no problem capitalizing “Oath Keepers” and “Proud Boys.”

But the DOJ’s own evidence —which the jury accepted— showed a structured “North Texas Antifa Cell” with: a recognized leader (Song) who recruited members, distributed firearms, and ran combat training sessions; operational security protocols (encrypted apps, auto-delete, Faraday bags, monikers); advance planning and reconnaissance; shared ideology documented in “zines” and group chats; and coordinated tactical execution on the night of the attack. That is not an idea. It is a de facto organization, or at minimum a cell within a larger network, which is precisely how the government successfully charged it.

And so we finally arrive at the most historic aspect of Tuesday’s sentencing. For the first time in history, an “idea” was sentenced to life in prison. But even that happy news overshadows the flood of DOJ cases and convictions against similar criminals in the last couple weeks.

Now, how about a few encouraging headlines?

🔥 On Tuesday, Nurse.org reported the DOJ’s nationwide crackdown on 455 medical fraudsters:

The Justice Department said the operation spanned 56 federal districts and 45 states and territories, with all 50 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units taking part, for an incomprehensible $6.5 billion in fraudulent billings. The DOJ reported seizing roughly $182 million in cash, luxury vehicles, jewelry, and other assets tied to the alleged schemes.

Federal officials said they were moving away from a “pay and chase” approach, toward data analytics that flag suspicious billing patterns before claims are paid. “CMS is done playing catch-up,” CMS Director Mehmet Oz said, adding that “stopping them before a single dollar leaves the building is smarter.” Indeed.

Last week, Texas local ABC-13 reported another major Medicare fraud bust:

From October 2023 to April 2025, prosecutors alleged Las Vegas nurse Marizel Yukee and unnamed co-conspirators submitted an eye-watering $906 million in fraudulent Medicare claims for “medically unnecessary allografts.” (A type of skin graft.)

Yesterday, Texas’ Valley Central reported a major Medicaid fraud bust:

Brandy Kaye Hernandez, 48, of Richmond, Texas, was charged with providing fraudulent rehab services. Ironically, Brandy and her co-conspirators are now headed for criminal justice rehabilitation.

Also yesterday, from Pittsburgh’s Trib Live, food stamp fraud:

Nine days ago, from the Wall Street Journal:

Earlier this month, in Ohio, as reported by the Center Square:

The charges included two state employees, in a 32-count indictment for allegedly billing $30 million for therapeutic behavioral services that were never provided, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced.

Last but not least, from yesterday’s Politico:

Carone, 56, and three co-defendants were accused of illegally steering nearly $7 million in federal grant money for migrant housing to a Queens hotel owner in exchange for a $120,000 bribe, which he “hoped would grow,” according to the indictment. Those arrests came along with news that the homes of three former and current high-ranking NYPD officials were raided as part of a probe into another suspected bribery scheme that also took place during the covid period. (All Democrats.)

Those examples were not even all the DOJ’s announcements this month. The Department of Justice is clearly working overtime, and the data proves it. The annual healthcare fraud takedown is a standing, combined DOJ/HHS program dating back to at least 2016, so fraud enforcement is not new. But the scale under the Trump 2.0 is absolutely unprecedented, and the breadth of enforcement across other categories goes well beyond any prior period.

For comparison, the number of healthcare fraud defendants charged during the four years of Biden: 138 (2021), 90 (2022), 78 (2023), and 193 (2024). If the numbers seem weak, consider that the DOJ was busy prosecuting non-violent Capitol Hill tourists and grandmas protesting abortion clinics. So.

But just last year alone, Trump’s DOJ charged 324 health care fraud defendants— nearly as many as all four years of Biden. At the time, DOJ called it “the largest health care fraud takedown in U.S. Department of Justice history.”

We don’t have the 2026 figures yet, but just June’s headlines alone put this year’s figure well into the 600s— so far. The one case with 455 defendants itself dwarfs prior years. But it goes far beyond healthcare, as the historic Antifa case tells us. What we are now seeing is a sustained, high-tempo enforcement of white-collar crime, across healthcare fraud, government program fraud (like food stamps and migrant housing), political violence, election crimes, and public corruption simultaneously.

🔥 Finally, let us not forget the Trump DOJ’s crackdown on regular crime that has already produced record-low murder rates. An illustrative April headline from the baffled New York Times:

2025’s murder rate of approximately 4.0 per 100,000 is the lowest on record since at least 1900. And it’s not just murders. Overall violent crime fell -9.3% — described by the FBI as “the single largest decrease in violent crime and murder since 1937.” In 2025, robbery fell -18.5%, aggravated assault -7.2%, rape -7.6%, and property crimes dropped -12.4%.

D.C. violent crime plunged -25% during just Trump’s first 100 days in his second term— and that’s even allowing for DC’s artificially low reported crime rates predating Trump 2.0.

The DOJ is also prosecuting profound evil, from dark-web sex-trafficking and child blackmail/exploitation networks like 764, a historic first, to gangs like MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and the Trinitarios— all under broad, organizational RICO-style group prosecutions instead of one-by-one cases.

Our final recent headline, courtesy of June 9th’s Boston Herald:

Historic comparisons fall pitifully short. Sure, Robert Kennedy tackled the mafia in the 1960s, and Rudy Giuliani took out all five New York City mob bosses in the 1980s. True, Reagan launched a war on drugs, and Clinton passed a tough federal crime bill that Democrats have now erased from their memories like they stared too long at the neuralyzer from Men in Black. And, post 9/11, Attorney General John Ashcroft cracked down on terrorism.

But each of those historic “law and order” eras had one or two dominant targets— the Mafia, the drug trade, al-Qaeda. What stands out about the current DOJ is the simultaneity: healthcare fraud, gang networks, political violence, public corruption, cartel FTO prosecutions, trafficking, and child exploitation networks are all being aggressively pursued at the same time, using a consistent enterprise-theory framework across all of them, from financial crimes to ‘ordinary’ street crimes.

We are truly living in a remarkable, historic “law and order” period. Open your eyes. This is unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes, which you would never know from the corporate media. You’re welcome. (Shameless plug: Help C&C keep spreading truth.)

Take a break from doomscrolling and enjoy the great news.

Have a terrific Thursday! Slide back here tomorrow morning, for more essential news and caffeine commentary.

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