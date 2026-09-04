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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
5h

So if the Demonrats take Congress back, and successfully halt the ongoing construction of the ballroom and the arch, won't that create "aesthetic distress"? Who wants to look at a stalled construction site for two years? If this happens, I'm a'gonna sue!!

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YourGalapagosGullfriend's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend
5h

I'm very curious about who is paying the attorney fees for the immigrants that visit Karla Navarette's firm (and who is funding her as well.)

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