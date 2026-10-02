☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy White's avatar
Guy White
6h

“Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

‭‭(Philippians‬ ‭2‬:‭9‬-‭11‬ ‭NIV‬‬)

Even Grok, apparently.

Reply
Share
16 replies
Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
6h

Open Letter to the Faithful and Enforcers of the Vaccine Religion

Wake Up!

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-the-faithful-and-enforcers

BREAKING: Florida’s Attorney General SUES Pfizer and Albert Bourla for HIDING COVID Shot Deaths, Heart Damage, Miscarriages, and Strokes...

The lawsuit alleges Pfizer hid safety signals, misled millions about transmission, and used deceptive marketing to drive maximum COVID shot uptake:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-floridas-attorney-general

BREAKING: Florida AG Sues Pfizer and CEO Albert Bourla Over Deceptive COVID Jab Marketing...

A historic lawsuit hits the pharma giant for marketing a product as a "moral duty" while suppressing data on cardiac deaths and failed pregnancies:

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/breaking-florida-ag-sues-pfizer-and

Florida sues Pfizer and CEO Albert Bourla today for calling the COVID shot “safe” while hiding heart inflammation:

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/florida-sues-pfizer-and-ceo-albert

How Hospitals Turned on Their Patients During COVID...

A Senate hearing exposed what was done to the unvaccinated inside America’s hospitals—and why the system drives out the doctors patients most need:

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/how-hospitals-turned-on-their-patients

Massive MAHA Coalition Sends Open Letter to Trump and RFK Jr. Demanding REMOVAL of the mRNA Platform...

"We ask you to deliver our actual policy goals in the near term, or face the political consequences:

Ban mRNA/gene therapy-derived technologies for all vaccines, due to their demonstrated abject failure regarding safety, efficacy, and disease prevention after more than four years of real-world use and billions of doses administered.

Terminate the PREP Act declaration for COVID injections, as no emergency exists. Extending this declaration, with its ironclad liability shield for manufacturers and administrators, serves no public health interest.

Recommend that Congress repeal the PREP Act entirely, due to its numerous constitutional conflicts.

Ban pharmaceutical direct-to-consumer advertising, as is the practice in every other country except New Zealand.

Review and revise current HHS-level policies that create perverse incentives for healthcare providers to engage in medical coercion, including but not limited to vaccinations.

End conflicts of interest at the CDC, FDA, NIH, and NIAID."

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-massive-maha-coalition-representing

https://americansforhealthfreedom.org/letter-to-kennedy

Concerned individuals can also sign this petition to Repeal the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act...

"We call on Congress to repeal the 1986 law that shields vaccine manufacturers from civil liability and to restore the right of Americans to hold corporations accountable in court for negligent harm.

Legislation is now pending before both the US House and Senate to repeal the liability shield."

https://www.vacsafety.org/petition-repeal-1986-law/

Reply
Share
98 replies
474 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture