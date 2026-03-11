☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

Oh, that You would rend the heavens and come down,

That the mountains might quake at Your presence—

As fire kindles the brushwood, as fire causes water to boil—

To make Your name known to Your adversaries,

That the nations may tremble at Your presence!

When You did awesome things for which we did not hope,

You came down; the mountains quaked at Your presence.

For from ancient times they have not heard or given ear,

Nor has the eye seen a God besides You,

Who acts in behalf of the one who waits for Him.

— Isaiah 64:1-4 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

Roger Beal
4h

Chuck Schumer warned in January 2017 that confronting the U.S. intelligence community could provoke retaliation: “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday to get back at you."

Ol' Chuckles was - for once- correct.

