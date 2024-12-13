Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday, the 13th! Don’t be superstitious. In today’s roundup: Trump overcomes all obstacles and becomes Time’s Person of the Year completing a comeback narrative unparalleled in modern history; horrifying Biden pardons bear poisonous fruit as corrupt judge gets off; in last-ditch offering to big pharma, outgoing HHS director tries to extend covid liability immunity for another five years; Florida announces state-based gold-backed currency program; and New York’s Democrat Mayor savages Biden border policy and pledges to support Trump Admin.

In case you somehow missed it, yesterday President Trump became Time’s 2024 Man of the Year. Sorry, Person of the Year:

How far we’ve come! From the disastrous, botched 2020 election and its Reichstag-like, January 6th provoked fedsurrection, raids, prosecutions, kooky-looking liberal judges, plump DA’s fanning cash, zombie lawsuits, record-shattering mega-judgments, warmongering neocons, trans madness, ever-escalating mandates, blown-apart borders, kleptocratic Ukrainians, inter-party fights, and all the rest, ad infinitum, all while being forced to patiently endure sneering corporate media and its condescending coterie of experts constantly calling us “deniers” of one sort or another whenever we dared disagree with whatever latest lunatic idea their morning meth doses delivered up on any particular day.

How we managed to somehow survive is a mystery and a blessing. It’s been almost worth it all, just to get here, to reach this point of ultimate vindication, a legitimate modern landslide leading to an undeniably massive mandate.

An alert X user assembled Time’s covers version of the brilliant, four-act Trump Comeback Narrative:

Back in the dog days of August, during Act III, when things looked bleakest, and our heroes were stymied and struggling, the duplicitous polls were plumbing their deepest depths. Joyful Democrats were ascendant. Corporate media announced it was all over.

But, ever optimistic, rejecting the evidence supplied to our eyes and ears, C&C ran a post titled “☕️ THE SECOND ACT 🦠,” suggesting that, despite how bad things looked, we were actually watching the greatest comeback story in history.

We were right. The convicted felon is now the Man of the Year.

If we are in a movie, then “Happy ever after” has already started. Yesterday, a client dropped the made-up word “Trumphoria” when describing the nation’s ebullient mood. He described his office’s phones, dead for months, now ringing off the hook. He told me about a dentist friend whose office calendar fully booked in the weeks following the election. The stock market run, predicted to be short-lived, has endured and if anything, picked up steam.

Trumphoria sounds accurate. There’s a risk of letting expectations run amok and fly unattainably high. Usually, I’d be first to caution for being reasonable and not expecting miracles from government. But maybe I’m Trumphoric. I still don’t think we fully appreciate what’s coming or how much better it could get.

No matter much wonderful Trump Effect we’ve enjoyed thus far, I still don’t think we’ve even seen the barest tip of Trump’s spear yet. Trump never told us how he planned to win an overwhelming majority of the Electoral College plus the popular vote. Nor has he told us how he plans to MAGA.

But we are about to find out.

Tracking what Trump has so far managed to pull off, against all odds, defying all predictions, shattering all expectations, I have no doubt that we are about to witness a historic presidency they’ll later say nobody saw coming.

As folks sort the stack of Biden’s 1,500 pardons, some real stinkers have surfaced. Local WGAL Pennsylvania ran a story yesterday headlined, “Kids-for-cash judge's sentence commuted by Biden.” Get ready to get angry.

Michael Conahan, 72, a former Luzerne County judge, was sentenced to prison 10 years ago for running a “kids-for-cash” racket with former judge Mark Ciavarella. While receiving $2.8 million in bribes and kickbacks from developers, the two judges funneled kids as young as 8 into a harsh private correctional facility that was paying them under the table. Under cover of a “zero tolerance” policy, the two men unlawfully jailed thousands of children with shockingly strict sentences.

For instance, Judge Conahan sentenced one teenager with no prior legal problems to three months in juvenile detention for creating a MySpace page that mocked an assistant principal at her school.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ultimately vacated over 4,000 juvenile convictions involving more than 2,300 kids after Conahan and Ciavarella’s schemes were finally put to a stop. Conahan got 17 years and Ciavarella got 28; the two judges were ordered to pay back $200 million in restitution to the victims. I found no evidence that any payments were ever made and I doubt it happened.

The story was a pretty big deal, although you can be forgiven not having heard of it before. Here is a link to one of the documentaries. Here is a link to one of the “Kids for Cash” books, this one published this year, titled “Shackled: A Tale of Wronged Kids, Rogue Judges, and a Town that Looked Away.” The scandal was widely covered by local media at the time (2010-11) and for years afterward, as the civil case worked its way through the system. For example, here’s a headline from the Morning Call, 2021:

Unsurprisingly, useless corporate media has shown little interest in the salacious story, which should be perfect media material. Why do you suppose that is?

Anyway, the notorious, disgraced judge Conahan —while he sat on the bench, “The Boss”— was fortunate enough to be jailed in blue Miami and have high blood pressure. Ciavarella was not so lucky. He was not in a covid “high risk” category and so remains in prison in North Carolina. (Judge Ciavarella’s application for compassionate covid release was denied.)

But Judge Conahan was “compassionately” released to home confinement in 2020 as part of Pennsylvania’s pandemic mitigation strategy.

Biden’s blanket pardon broadly swept up non-violent prisoners who were on covid home release, which included Judge Conahan. Conahan is now a free man, liberated even from home confinement. Judge Conahan received the leniency he never showed to the children who appeared before the “no-nonsense” judge in his “zero tolerance” courtroom.

Looking at the cast of criminals moronically swept into Biden’s pardon, my working hypothesis is there was one particular crook who Biden wanted to pardon, but the case was so ugly that Joe pardoned 1,500 of them, to hide the one he really wanted. You know, strategic ambiguity.

I don’t want to hear any complaints from Democrats over who Trump pardons or how many.

The American Hospital Association’s news site reported a story this week headlined, “Certain PREP Act liability protections for COVID-19 countermeasures extended through 2029.” As the clock runs out on his disgraceful tenure, this week Biden’s HHS Secretary Javier Becerra signed the 12th amendment to the Declaration of Pandemic Emergency, extending legal liability protections for COVID-19 “countermeasures” for five more years of extended emergency, through 2029.

The PREP Act’s complete legal immunity for injuries protects the shots, of course, but also hospitals, doctors, pharmacists, researchers, remdesivir, the ventilator, Paxlovid, and just about anything medically related to covid. The PREP Act provides the HHS Secretary with these vast powers. My law firm is presently suing the federal government to find PREP unconstitutional.

Starting earlier this year, the medical establishment began lobbying for another extension of the state of emergency. Of course, they framed it as wanting to provide better healthcare services. So.

The statute requires a state of emergency for the PREP Act’s effectiveness. The dumbest thing about extending liability immunity through 2029 is that Becerra also had to extend the state of emergency through 2029 as well. That’s your government at work.

As news of this radical extension through 2029 emerged over the last couple days, people posted lots of questions. Rather than get into the weeds, the bottom line is that Robert Kennedy, Jr. can end this nonsense in five minutes, with a new declaration, after he is confirmed as the new Secretary of HHS. Mercifully, at the same time Kennedy can also end the endless state of covid emergency.

Local News-4 Jacksonville ran a valuable story yesterday headlined, “Florida CFO announces launch of study to see how gold, silver can be used as legal tender.”

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, announced an official Sunshine State study of an official state currency backed by precious metals not just hypothetically but “to determine the best way to get it done.” In addition to being useful as legal tender, to buy and sell goods and services in the Sunshine State, Patronis pointed out that gold and silver coins protect citizens against inflation and protect the state against a future central bank digital currency.

Concerns about proposals to issue legal coinage include precious metal price volatility, the inconvenience of safely storing them, how sale transactions could be handled elegantly and efficiently without requiring haggling over the set price, and the lurking risk of greedy Leprechauns.

Texas, is also pursuing an independent, gold-backed state digital currency, and is moving forward with its plan, which has been in the works since 2015. Making the gold-backed currency digital, if you can make it work, would resolve all the concerns over physical metal coins. Headline from the Jerusalem Post, two weeks ago:

This kind of project is fraught with political risk, and given the vast number of interested parties and stakeholders, it always takes lots of time to develop, and most likely bogs down in some committee somewhere. But these plans seem to be slowly and surely coming together. We don’t yet know whether a Trump Administration would help or hinder states developing their own local currencies.

I have a sneaking suspicious that Trump has his own ideas about gold-backed currencies. We’ll see. If it happens anywhere, it could be a game-changer.

It’s an entire Continent of Lost Children. Yesterday, the UK Daily Mail ran a lamentable story headlined, “Biden administration 'can't find' 500,000 migrant kids as Eric Adams changes sanctuary city policies.”

CLIP: Mayor Eric Adams lectures media on their hypocrisy over missing 500,000 children (0:50).

The Mail reported that Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams met yesterday with Donald Trump's incoming 'border czar,’ Tom Homan. The Democrat mayor was said to have expressed enthusiasm to work with the incoming administration on immigration policy. Enthusiasm.

At a press briefing following the meeting, Adams answered angry far-left journalists, who all hope Democrat mayors will form a tide of resistance against Trump. So to them, Adams’ promise to cooperate, even just his meeting with Homan, was a shocking betrayal. Adams should be setting a defiant example for other mayors.

Adams, a former cop, scolded the disgruntled reporters, saying “There is a level of hypocrisy for people who say they want to protect everyone. I want to support innocent children and those who are victims of crimes. Those who don't understand that, it's not up to me to try to convince them.” He emphasized, “We don't know if they're doing child labor, sex crimes, being exploited — 500,000 children!”

Furious journalists sneeringly asked Adams whether he plans to change parties and become a Republican. Fascinatingly, Adams replied that he was part of the “America Party.” But in a subsequent statement, Adams clarified he’ll remain a Democrat. For now.

Of all the human wreckage Joe Biden will leave behind as his atrocious alphabet Administration finally sputters to its inglorious end, perhaps his least excusable and most damning failure will be the lost generation of Central and South American children, who partisan Democrats offered up as a political sacrifice to the cartels, coyotes, pimps, pedophiles, and criminal NGO’s.

The kids who manage somehow to survive will and should be very, very angry. It is a moral imperative that we find and rescue the lost 500,000 and any others. Of all my far-flung hopes and most ambitious dreams for the new Trump Administration, this goal, of achieving safety and justice for the lost children, is what I yearn for most, even while simultaneously trying to keep myself from daring to hope for it, out of terror it won’t happen, the children won’t be rescued, and no one will ever be punished.

But I still hope anyway. How about you?

Have a fabulous Friday! Log on again tomorrow morning for the Weekend Edition of essential news and commentary.

