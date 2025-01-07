Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! 2025 seems to have settled down and is proceeding well. Your terrific Tuesday roundup includes: House sets records certifying Trump’s election in a quiet, productive half hour; Canada’s national nightmare ends with Castro lookalike resignation; Trump doubles down on teased plan for largest USA expansion in history and Demark arms up; McDonalds ditches DEI under pressure from conservative activists; nation’s most progressive town deletes woke mayor and woke DA for being too progressive; and you’ll never guess what a new study concludes about global warming climate models.

Some mornings, the job of finding the perfect headline can be tougher than others. This morning was one of the difficult ones. It took way too much work to find a simple, straightforward headline about yesterday’s Certification that didn’t also wax poetic about January 6th, 2021. But NBC nailed it with this perhaps overly poetic but direct submission: “With an intent stare, a wide smile and a simple declaration, Harris certifies her loss to Trump.”

Finding myself in a generous spirit this fine Tuesday morning, I will say this about Kamala Harris: she’d be a fun day-drinking friend. Wouldn’t she? Don’t get me wrong, she must be kept miles away from the nuclear football at all times. But just hanging out, she would laugh at the dumbest of jokes about our mutual unemployment and even find something amusing when the last bottle of chardonnay accidentally spilled down the back of the couch.

But I digress. The certification of Donald J. Trump’s election went off without a hitch yesterday afternoon, in 30 short minutes, presided over by Vice President Harris. To some, this may seem like fine hair-splitting, but Harris did not “certify” the election; Congress did. Harris just announced the result.

Yesterday’s certification set a recent record; it was the first election in 50 years when a Republican was elected, but the Democrats failed to contest the election during the certification. Notably, in 2017, a group of House Democrats objected to the certification of Trump’s first election (which failed to grip when no Senator joined). This time, no.

Every corporate media article about yesterday’s unremarkable certification devoted a third to a half of its content to the ever-growing progressive mythology related to January 6th, 2021, which talking heads yesterday offensively compared to the Holocaust and the U.S. Civil War.

But none of the talking heads or corporate media pundits mentioned the communist bombing of the ‘sacrosanct’ U.S. Capitol in 1983 by radicalized communist sorority girls. Headline from Smithsonian Magazine, January 6, 2020:

The group’s bomb was strategically planted just outside the Senate chamber, and the explosion caused substantial damage to the Capitol's north wing, shattering windows, blowing off doors, and leaving a large crater in the marble floor. Purportedly, the bombing, which happened at night when the Capitol was closed, was intended to influence US policy in Grenada and Lebanon.

The group next planned to murder a large number of congressmen. The ringleader-lady, Susan Rosenberg, who was 28 in 1983, served 16 years in prison until President Bill Clinton commuted both her and her co-ringleader’s sentences.

Don’t bother asking progressives about the literal bombing of the Capitol in 1983, or the Congressional mass-murder plan, since they’ve long-since miniaturized the actual bombing story, in a narrative-reducing process that is rhetorically comparable to turning juicy bunches of grape into a handful of dry raisins. It means nothing, a mere fringe event, especially when compared to the mass invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021, by MAGA-cap-wearing tourists (plus one guy with buffalo horns).

It is telling that Democrats in Congress more fear unarmed grandmothers from Orlando and retired firefighters than radicalized communists with real improvised explosive devices.

Here I am digressing again! Wrapping this up, with yesterday’s smooth, uneventful certification, 2025 is off to a promising start. The stage is now set for a presidential term that does not feature multiple impeachment efforts or a “Resist” movement in the opposition party that, as you will recall, was based on the debunked notion that Trump “stole the election” thanks to Russian election interference, especially that Chief Interferor, Putin.

In other words, it was Democrat election denialism. Which is the second-worst sin after insurrection, except when real, communist domestic terrorists do it.

🔥🔥🔥

Canada’s long national nightmare is over; the rumors were true. We felt giddy yesterday, and it wasn’t just the intermittent fasting making us lightheaded, it was the shared excitement for our Canadian brothers and sisters in arms over the news. Not everyone saw the bright side. The New York Times ran a dour, glass-half-empty story querulously headlined, “Justin Trudeau’s Trying to Save His Party. Is He Hurting Canada?”

CLIP: Trudeau resigns in slow motion (0:29).

It depends on what you mean by “Canada.”

“It has become obvious to me,” Trudeau emotionlessly informed the Maple Leaf nation at yesterday’s surprise press conference, that “with the internal battles, I cannot be the one to carry the liberal standard into the next election.” Buh bye.

Intra-party opposition to Trudeau had been steadily expanding ever since Trump announced the potential for tariffs. At least seven liberal Parliament members had already called for the Prime Minister to step aside, and his economic minister abruptly resigned, dramatically departing while firing off a party popper of withering Trudeau criticism.

The superficially offensive question posed in the Times’ headline prompts an easy answer: of course it doesn’t hurt Canada. But the real question is, for whom does the Times so anxiously fret? Not the Canadian people, which even the Times reported were relieved and optimistic over news of the proto-dictator’s abrupt departure:

It fair to say that, in the Times’ reckoning, “Canada” does not mean the Canadian people.

In the murky mechanics of parliamentary systems, Trudeau’s ‘resignation’ (he will continue to serve as a lame duck until replaced), the setting of a new general election, and the Prime Minister’s suspension of the Canadian parliament until the end of March were recognized as politically savvy maneuvers. It has something to do with giving Trudeau’s liberal party more time to campaign and select a quick Kamala-Harris-like last-minute replacement, and to avoid the imminent “collapse” of the now-minority liberal government.

It is all an overly complicated political process that I could explain but it would cause you to experience shooting pains behind the eyeballs and possibly lose consciousness.

President Trump reacted to the terrific news by reiterating his offer to make Canada the U.S.’s 51st state, which I initially thought was just a joke, but now I’m starting to think Trump might actually be serious:

President Trump surprised many of us last month by making post-election comments about retaking the Panama Canal, buying Greenland from Denmark, and making Canada into America’s 51st state, which will be called North Jersey.

In any event, the slogan “Make Canada Florida” got a tiny, maple-leaf’s thickness more real. Or maybe a palm leaf. Either way.

Many people, myself included, wrote those comments off as Trump trolling the media, or posturing for negotiating advantage using crazy talk, one of his favorite strategies. That is still be the most likely option. But when I looked into it a little more seriously this morning, not everyone took Trump’s comments quite so lightly. Headline from Business Insider, Christmas day:

I like the idea of retaking the Panama Canal. But I’m not sure how I feel about the other two proposals, assuming they are serious. I have grown to love Canadian conservatives, and Bless the Truckers, and I’ve tried to help as many as possible relocate into the Sunshine State.

Nor have we yet heard a real pitch from Trump yet, so it’s far too soon to take a position anyway.

But … if Trump could pull off those three things —Panama, Canada, Greenland— he would legit earn a giant-face-sized spot on Mount Rushmore.

And that terrifying possibility would continue to drive Democrats batty well into the third millennium.

🔥🔥🔥

USA Today ran a flippant story yesterday headlined, “McDonald’s flip in DEI beef serves up another win for conservative critics.” Yesterday the fast food giant quietly dropped a statement dipping its basket of corporate DEI programs into the deep fryer. Sanity is back on the menu.

Coincidentally on the same day yesterday, McDonalds also announced the return of its so-called ‘value meal’, which enthused a lot folks who aren’t that picky about their food quality. If the franchise would just return beef tallow to the fry stations and fix the ice cream machines, they might have something going. Anyway, under the new value meal plan, if you buy a breakfast or lunch item, you can get another one for only $1. Go crazy.

McDonald’s un-DEI statement credited the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision banning affirmative action in college admissions and the “evolving landscape around DEI.” (I’m not sure landscapes “evolve,” it seems like a mixed metaphor, but whatever. I’ll let it go.) But conservative anti-DEI activist and filmmaker Robby Starbuck promptly announced that he’d sent Mcdonald’s officials a private notice on Friday warning them that he was about to put the fast-food company in the DEI spotlight.

Here’s Robby’s version, in his own words:

CLIP: Robby Starbuck describes his successful anti-DEI campaign against McDonalds (4:22).

Whether Robby was responsible, or even whether he just prompted McDonalds to do what it already planned to do except sooner, either way he’s done it again. Mucho props to Mr. Starbuck. They should give him free value meals for life.

One caveat: McDonalds did not completely capitulate. The firm vowed to keep the “I” while flushing the “DE” into the grease trap behind the store. But out of the list of promised changes, the single most important modification was that McDonalds promised to delete its DEI rules for suppliers. This lets companies who don’t follow DEI compete for McDonalds’ business again. The ripple effects could be even bigger than McDonalds’ concession.

Progress! But just wait, there’s more.

🔥🔥🔥

The Daily Mail reported a terrifically encouraging story that quietly snuck through the narrative’s cracks in November, headlined “Progressive duo in crime-ridden city are fired.” The news was much better than that headline suggested. In a record-smashing double-recall, Oakland, California residents kicked out both their Soros Mayor and their Soros DA in the same recall election on November 5th. Here is dour former Mayor Sheng Thao (*doubtful), who became the very first mayor successfully recalled in Oakland’s history as a city:

And here is former Alameda County District Attorney Pam Price, who also became the first DA ever to be recalled in Oakland’s history:

I guess even progressive people are ready for some “merit” and “ability” in their officials and not just box-checking intersectionality.

Oakland sits just to the east of San Fransisco, right over the iconic Bay Bridge. It enjoys a long-standing reputation as one of the most politically progressive cities in the United States. Oakland's voters overwhelmingly support Democrat candidates in national and state elections. They’re not just average Democrats; the city consistently votes for the most progressive candidates in their Democrat primaries.

So it was no small thing that Oakland voters just recalled their woke mayor and progressive DA for being too progressive on crime. Politico noticed the significance, headlining its story this way: “California deals criminal justice reform a punishing blow.” Politico’s sub-headline even called it a rightward shift: “A widely popular tough-on-crime ballot measure, the ouster of LA’s liberal district attorney and early leads for recall efforts in Oakland show a continued rightward shift over public safety concerns.”

If that’s what’s happening in far-left Oakland, imagine what’s happening across the rest of the country. No wonder Democrats were so quiet and helpful during yesterday’s certification.

🔥🔥🔥

Every once in a while, the narrative cracks, and a little ray of truth shines through. Of course, it’s hard to see the truth through the cracks, especially the whole truth, but at least you can see that the truth is there. It happened yesterday, when the Atlantic ran a curious weather science story headlined, “Climate Models Can’t Explain What’s Happening to Earth.”

The story was based on a new climate study published in November titled, “Global emergence of regional heatwave hotspots outpaces climate model simulations.” In the study, researchers found that, on every continent except Antarctica, certain regions show up as mysterious hot spots, suffering repeated heat waves, bafflingly beyond what any current climate model predicted or explained.

After describing the study, the Atlantic invested many long paragraphs offering excuses for why experts don’t even expect scientific models to be accurate. Failed models are not a failure of science at all; it’s how science works! Failed models show science is working. Now they tell us. Of course, we all remember the absurdly incorrect covid models that drove nearly every dystopian pandemic rule.

The trouble for capital-S Science is that the climate scientists who worship the current political climate model have long relied on their models to forecast planetary doom unless vastly expensive measures using your tax dollars and curtailing your freedom are undertaken immediately and without argument.

The chief scientist at an environmental “nonprofit” interviewed for the story even admitted to the Atlantic, “At the end of the day, we are all making estimates of what’s coming.” He continued, “And there is no magic crystal ball to tell us the absolute truth.”

In other words, as I have repeatedly said, models are nothing more than decorated guesses.

The main reason the climate models are wrong is that they don’t account for the higher atmospheric water vapor levels resulting from the historic Hunga Tonga undersea eruption, or the high solar activity producing historic aurora all over the planet’s night skies (but apparently the “experts” think all that extra energy has no effect whatsoever on the climate).

The truth is that, if they want to vacation in Aspen this year, climate model scientists must remain politically muzzled. They may only put variables into their models related to human activity. No permission structure allows them to consider the real causes of what the article described as “far weirder weather” than the models predicted.

Under the rule limiting what variables are allowed to go into them, the climate models are condemned to failure.

This admission was good, but it is only one article. But it’s a start! Recognizing that climate models are always wrong might lead to questioning why they are so wrong. For now, the Atlantic blamed a dozen irrelevant things, finally concluding that scientists are just baffled why the models won’t work.

Still, it is progress. This admission of climate-model failure is late in coming. They clung to their models because they have nothing else after the models. But with this remarkable admission, climate-change realists can now dismiss the silly models — because they don’t work.

Maybe the scientists can start to have a real conversation soon.

Have a tremendous Tuesday! Enjoy all the great news, and get back here tomorrow morning for another warm and comforting serving of essential news and commentary.

