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Amanda Booth Bice's avatar
Amanda Booth Bice
7h

“When the Court slams the door, the Trump Team climbs out the window.” 😂 Best Quote Ever Mr. Childers! ❤️❤️❤️

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
7hEdited

I M H O

To me the republicans need to learn a lot about law fare and use it when so needed if this is ever to be fixed. A presidential pardon does not stop the justice department from investigating, indicting, prosecuting, and convicting a person that has received a presidential pardon. Crimes against humanity, lying under oath, obstructing a federal Senate investigation, illegally funding gain of function viruses, having federal employees on the federal payroll filing paperwork for someone to get rich, etc. All of these crimes can be prosecuted even without a prison sentence. Once a person is found guilty of any of these crimes it would not only open them up to state and civil lawsuits, which I believe is what is deserved, it also would be grounds to strip them of a pension, federal benefits and all issued licenses. Makes sense to me. The democrats have no problem putting innocent people behind bars like Peter Navarro, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone and thousands of others. The communist didn’t seem to have a problem putting an innocent 79 year old former president in prison for 400 years! There’s a lesson here to be learned, if you live by the sword you die by the sword.

A diary, which is said by a plaintiff to be their own personal unredacted diary (big mistake), can prove so many lies and guilt. The Beaton down American taxpayer deserves justice to be served.

J.Goodrich

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