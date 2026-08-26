☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Juju's avatar
Juju
23m

To the C&C Army: Hello friends. As you know sometimes someone in our community faces rough circumstances beyond their control, and we have in the past banded together to lend a helping hand to get them through that rough patch. I am asking for your support of our lovely community Geezer, Dave, (Dave aka Geezerman) who has recently faced some obstacles that are beyond his means to handle before they get worse and far more costly. As it stands right now it’s not very much, so a little bit of help from each of us should make quick work of meeting his goal.

Won’t you join me in lifting him up and helping him out? Thank you so much for being a community that we can turn to. ❤️

https://www.givesendgo.com/home-repairs-and-property-taxes

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Kathleen Janoski's avatar
Kathleen Janoski
14m

If Gov. Shapiro thinks he is gonna do a "forced vaccination" campaign, he is in for a big surprise.

Lots of gun owners in PA.

First day of deer season is practically a national holiday in PA.

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