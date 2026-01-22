Good morning, C&C, it’s Thursday! Your roundup today includes: Trump upends WEF with announcement of Greenland framework deal, letting all the air out of overheated media coverage; President reminds WEF attendees of key Greenland history, heretofore submerged below low-IQ media coverage; more media malpractice as public records reveal months of significant, unreported activity between US and Denmark leading up to yesterday’s announcement; the American spirit of independence and self-reliance flowers; ICE counter-protests confound activists; twin assaults on Big Pharma; Children’s Health Defense sues American Association of Pediatrics for vaccine RICO; Texas Attorney General launches broad investigations into criminal conspiracy to defraud parents and withhold critical jab safety data; random tweets show long pandemic memories; tech news about self-driving safety signal we are racing toward the future, like it or not; and terrific Treasury Secretary ticks off crybaby California governor in front of all his elite WEF buddies.

It didn’t even take one day. Of all the big platforms, only the Washington Post, believe it or not, heralded the resolution of the most terrifying crisis (in the last two weeks)— what corporate media has been hysterically describing as a world conflict of apocalyptic proportions that threatened to tear NATO apart, crash the stock market, crumple the “International rules-based order” (whatever that is), and probably cause the deaths of untold numbers of cute polar bears. Yesterday’s headline: Trump hails ‘framework’ of Greenland deal, reversing tariff threats.”

The Post was confused and perplexed. “The announcement,” the article’s sub-headline marveled, “was the latest head-spinning twist in his effort to seize Greenland from Denmark despite Danish and Greenlandic objections that the island is not for sale.” Imagine the reporter’s head, spinning and twisting.

Yesterday, a satisfied President Trump happily announced a deal framework over Greenland. He graciously took the new escalating tariffs off the table (with 8 days to spare!). The stock market surged. And just like that, the “crisis” was over.

WaPo’s head might have been spinning, but to everyone who has been paying attention for the last twelve months, it was classic Trump. The Art of the Deal. Fox commentator Byron York explained it in three sentences: “Trump wants something, then he asks for ten times that, and the other side flips out. They go back and forth, go back and forth, and it becomes a huge news story. Finally, they make and offer, he agrees to it, and it’s kind of what they could have gotten in the first place. And the other side’s happy because they think they dodged a bullet.”

Brett Baer agreed: “And Trump then says they are wonderful people, and happy to work with them, and suddenly it’s this dismount that we could predict by how it was set up from the beginning.”

The deal’s details remain fogged by strategic ambiguity. Here are the ‘known’ terms of the so-called framework, stitched together from Trump’s posts, leaks by US officials, and what the corporate media is reporting:

It’s bigger than Greenland; the deal includes NATO, “Golden Dome” missile shield development rights, and extends to the entire Arctic, not just the island.

The US will not “own” the island, but will get “pockets of sovereignty” to build military bases, possibly mine rare earths, and watch the ice grow.

The US will somehow participate in or control rare earth development.

China and Russia are barred from Greenland.

The US pays zero. Nothing to Denmark. Nothing to the Greenlanders. (At least, no payment terms were mentioned by anyone.)

Trump said the deal will have an “indefinite” timeframe; i.e., permanent.

🔥 How awful is corporate media? Pretty awful. There’s been a lot happening related to the Greenland story, quietly, but not at all hidden— just not spoonfed by government officials to infantile corporate media reporters like mashed peaches. Trump isn’t spoonfeeding them, and as a result, reporters look dumber and dumber.

For example, easily located defense contracts, published right on official US government websites, reveal the United States approved at least six major arms deals with Denmark over a six-week period starting in mid November, 2025. They include $318 million for AIM-9X missiles (Nov. 14), $730 million for AIM-120C-8 missiles (Dec. 11), $951 million for AMRAAM-ER missiles (Dec. 23), $1.8 billion for P-8A aircraft (Dec. 29), $45 million for Hellfire missiles (Jan. 8, 2026), and Denmark was allowed to redeem its expired savings stamps in return for several deluxe family appliances.

For comparison, the six weeks saw about ten times the volume of defense sales to Denmark during the entire previous twelve-month period, when the Nordic nation purchased only a handful of 9mm bullets and a large customized fighting stick that can be affixed to a dogsled.

In other words, while Trump was threatening to invade Greenland “the hard way,” the Danes were paying him billions of dollars. You think those remarkable, multi-billion dollar sales numbers might have been significant to the public’s understanding of the developing “Greenland crisis?”

None of it was a secret. Again, all the deals were published right on the Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s website. The stories even appeared in the military press. For one example, here’s a headline from the Defense Post, December 23rd:

At this point, it is an open question whether better new reporting is produced by corporate media reporters or blind squirrels.

🔥 Yesterday, I promised to round up Trump’s comments from his WEF address, and mentioned they had defied expectations, and were blunt but conciliatory. Now, in light of the announced Greenland deal, I suspect when Trump took the podium, he already had the settlement in his pocket. So there was no reason for more bluster, or what corporate media calls “bullying”— as though high-stakes international diplomacy were subject to kindergarten playground etiquette.

So, to provide the context for Trump’s now-obvious main goal for the WEF trip — locking in an Arctic real-estate deal — let’s focus on his Greenland comments. The President correctly reminded the assembled élites that, “Without us, right now you’d all be speaking German— and a little Japanese perhaps.” Ouch.

On April 9th, 1940, the Nazis captured the entire country of Denmark after a scrappy, heroic resistance lasting a total of just under six hours. Copenhagen didn’t exactly surrender, not so to speak, but they didn’t exactly resist much either. The Nazis immediately began building bases on the Arctic island and threatening the West’s sole supply of critical aluminum ore, which came from a single Greenland mine. It was a problem.

Later, one year to the day in 1941, Danish Ambassador-in-exile Henrik Kauffmann —acting independently, against his occupied government’s instructions— signed the “Agreement Relating to the Defense of Greenland” with U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull. It made Greenland a de facto U.S. protectorate for the duration of the war, allowing American forces to assume responsibility for its security.

“We were fighting to save Greenland for Denmark,” Trump reminded the WEF audience. “Big, beautiful piece of ice. It’s hard to call it land. It’s a big piece of ice.” He continued, also reminding them, “The United States was then compelled —we did it, we felt an obligation to do it— to send our own forces to hold the Greenland territory. And hold it we did, at great cost and expense.”

The implication was clear. Trump was reminding them all that, if Russia or China invaded Greenland, it would once again fall to the U.S. to fix it. They all knew he was right.

“After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark,” Trump recollected. “How stupid were we to do that? But we did it. And how ungrateful are they now?” He mused, “We want a useless piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it. We’ve never asked for anything else, and we could have kept that piece of land, and we didn’t.”

Then the President made dozens of headlines by saying, “I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.” But consider how different that looks in light of the deal announcement? When he promised not to use force, President Trump already knew he had a deal. So there was no need for force. (Not that much force would be required to defeat 30 Danish troops and two dogsleds. It would be over faster than when the Nazis conquered the entire Kingdom in 1940.)

In other words, the only reason Denmark got Greenland back and has kept it for the last 80+ years is attributable solely to the Pax Americana. The Danes don’t need more than 30 troops and two dogsleds because they count on the U.S. to safeguard the island for them, just like last time. And the main reason the U.S. would protect their silly ice sheet is because it is vital to America’s national security— but not Denmark’s.

Why the President had to remind everyone about all this important historic World War II context, the reason it came as surprising news to most people, is because the blind squirrels impersonating reporters at our corporate media platforms can’t spend ten seconds on Google learning the history, in order to mention it in any of their ten thousand articles about Trump ‘bullying’ Denmark.

Which brings us to a couple of small stories that were enormously encouraging.

The American spirit is beginning to flower after a long winter of progressive dictatorship. The first sign I noticed yesterday were a couple posts by Blue Lives Matter, a pro-police, pro-ICE group. I cannot verify the claims, obviously, but if there is any truth in it, it’s a magnificent example of how this time, some conservatives aren’t sitting around waiting for Superman to fix everything for them. The first encouraging post, uploaded two days ago:

And here’s the second one, posted yesterday:

Again, I can’t verify the claims (or more accurately, the double-reverse-non-claims). But I don’t even want to try, since if it is true, I wouldn’t want to give the protestors any intel. But I hope it is true— because of what it says about us, our cultural independence, and our self-reliant spirit.

💉 That was just the first example. Here’s another one. Yesterday, Children’s Health Defense issued a press release titled, “Children’s Health Defense Hits AAP With RICO Suit Over Fraudulent Vaccine Safety Claims.” The nonprofit that Robert Kennedy, Jr., founded has sued the American Academy of Pediatrics for defrauding parents about vaccine safety in a conspiracy with the vaccine makers themselves.

It is now well-established that the AAP has deep financial relationships with vaccine makers, including Pfizer, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi Pasteur (also with the federal government). But the AAP doesn’t disclose any of these relationships in its policy statements and public safety assurances. Parents might be better able to evaluate the AAP’s advice if they knew who was funding the group.

You might recall the AAP being in the news recently, after it sued Secretary Kennedy and HHS for removing the covid jab from the childhood vaccine schedule. (The ridiculous case remains pending.)

Apart from Children’s Health Defense, the case’s other plaintiffs included bereaved parents, like those of two Idaho twins who died eight days after getting their 18-month scheduled vaccines. The parents had told their doctor about a family history of reactions to the flu vaccine, but the doctor brushed aside their concerns, citing AAP guidance “which does not generally recognize family history of vaccine reactions.”

Now the twin toddlers are both dead. They both died. Eight days after the shots.

A civil RICO —Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations— action is similar to criminal RICO, but seeks money damages instead of criminal convictions. While criminal convictions are probably appropriate here, citizens can’t prosecute crimes, which is the sole province of law enforcement authorities like state and local attorneys general. (Just wait.)

The lawsuit compares the vaccine conspiracy to similar conspiracies found liable under RICO in the tobacco cases. “The AAP’s actions parallel those of Big Tobacco, which misled the public regarding the safety of its products,” attorney Rick Jaffe said. “Tobacco created false uncertainty to manufacture doubt. The AAP did the inverse — it created false certainty to foreclose questions. Both used the trappings of science to prevent actual science.”

In case anyone thought the pandemic-era vaccine pushback was over, think again. It is just getting started. Long-time readers and followers will remember that years ago I predicted it would play out like the cigarette-cancer cases did. Those cases had long lead times, where Big Tobacco dragged things out for years or decades, only to be finally overwhelmed by sheer numbers, smart lawyers, and maternal ferocity.

Jabmakers desperately need even more immunity from Congress. But —thanks to pandemic overreach— that has become politically impossible.

Again, what’s most encouraging about this story is conservatives going on offense, and not waiting around for HHS to do all the dirty work. Make hay while the sun shines. If all CHD manages to achieve is getting to the discovery phase of its lawsuit, we still will advance ten yards into field goal territory. If not, we’ll learn one more way that didn’t work, and then try, try, again.

💉 Another critical difference this time is that we’re blowing past the extended timelines from the Big Tobacco example. On the same day as the CHD lawsuit announcement, the Highwire ran a related story headlined, “Exclusive: AG Paxton Launches “Wide-Sweeping” Investigation Into Vaccine Incentivization Framework.”

Bless Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Highwire reported that Paxton is now investigating a “multi-level, multi-industry scheme that has illegally incentivized medical providers to recommend childhood vaccines that are not proven to be safe or necessary.” The Attorney General’s office said it will be a wide sweeping investigation that will examine the “incentivization framework that historically forced” children to receive more than 70 vaccine doses from birth to 18 years of age.

In other words, like CHD, but in a much wider frame, Paxton is targeting not just Big Pharma but the legions of white-coated insects that do its bidding. In other words, the so-called “independent” associations —like the AAP— and the swarms of corrupt pediatricians who pocket millions while bullying parents into jabbing their kids.

“I will ensure that Big Pharma and Big Insurance don’t bribe medical providers to pressure parents to jab their kids with vaccines they feel aren’t safe or necessary,” Paxton explained.

Paxton’s investigation will also “examine whether manufacturers, medical providers, insurance companies, and other entities unlawfully failed to disclose financial incentives for administering vaccines in the state of Texas,” the Highware reported.

So —on the same day— we see both a major lawsuit filed by Children’s Health Defense against the premier vaccine-recommending association, and also a Texas investigation into the entire vaccine industrial complex. They aren’t waiting for HHS to get there. It’s so wonderful.

As we saw in Big Tobacco, there is a tipping point where the number of Lilliputian lawsuits eventually topples giant Dr. Gulliver and has him at their mercy. The rummy thing about tipping points is that usually you can’t identify exactly where they are, not until after the crash.

And this time, the Lilliputians aren’t fighting alone. While they busily wind wires around Dr. Gulliver’s ankles, Gulliver must also simultaneously fight Godzilla, in the form of a newly energized HHS that, for the first time in history, is hostile to Big Pharma’s captive interests.

What a time to be alive.

🔥 Finally, I offer you two random tweets that show —six years on— our collective pandemic memories are as strong as ever. Four days ago, Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller posted our first example, reminding everyone of exactly who’s protesting ICE, and what they were up to during covid:

Indeed. Take a moment to consider the significance of the fact that most of our federal government is now being controlled by people who fundamentally see the world as we do, and how every new progressive outrage must be compared to the grotesque baseline— what we all endured during the pandemic.

Out of many candidates, I picked two comments from regular folks —i.e., not top government officials— who also watched the Minnesota protests this week and were also reminded of the pandemic protests, not for their ferocity, but because of their hypocrisy:

The powers-that-be may have ended the state of emergency, but the pandemic isn’t over. Not by a long shot.

There’s been a quiet but significant development in tech news. Yesterday, Reuters ran the revolutionary story below the modest headline, “Lemonade to cut insurance rates for Tesla drivers in endorsement of EV maker’s software technology.” And so it begins.

CLIP: Tesla teaser for self-driving safety (1:35).

Within the last six months, Tesla has quietly rolled out a series of dramatic improvements to its self-driving technology. While drivers must still remain in the driver’s seat and pay attention, the automated service now handles most traffic scenarios from end-to-end, from the garage to the parking lot, from country road to six-lane expressway.

It is inarguably an incredible technical achievement.

Lemonade does not refer to the mouth-puckering beverage, but to a small, largely unknown auto insurance provider. This week, it announced a partnership with the high-tech carmaker, wherein Tesla owners can agree to voluntarily allow their driving data to be streamed to the insurer in real time.

The more that drivers let the car drive itself, the lower their insurance costs will be, up to a claimed 50% potential reduction in annual premiums.

The reason is simple. Self-driving technology has advanced so far, so fast, that the average software-driven Tesla is now safer than the average driver. Maybe much safer. Nobody disputes this; Tesla has been carefully collecting crash data for a long time. It makes sense. For just one example, the cars can “see” in uninterrupted 360 degrees, whereas human drivers can peer in only one direction at a time, and we need to blink, handle spilled lattes and surprise visits from spiders, and sometimes, some people occasionally glance briefly at their text messages (not me, mind you; other people).

So the takeover by our robotic overlords and the surrender of our privacy will be gentle and enjoyable. Robot cars will be cheaper and more convenient to drive. It’s that simple. Most people won’t even consider resisting.

To an extent, I have simplified the argument. Balancing out to some immeasurable part the reduction in personal choice and privacy, self-driving cars will on the other hand also open up broad new vistas of autonomy for groups like the elderly and the disabled. A frail, 90-year-old widow will be able to safely drive to the doctor’s office by herself. It will transform the ability of handicapped people to drive themselves around. Self-driving will make semis safer for everyone else on the road.

I mention all this to say: the future is coming, whether anybody likes it or not. We’re still probably decades away from requiring people who want to keep driving themselves to get special permission or more demanding licenses, but still. It’s coming. I hope you like change.

I’ll end with this widely shared WEF clip of Scott Bessent properly ticking off California Governor Gavin Newsom. If you haven’t seen it yet, you’ll love it.

CLIP: Scott Bessent mocks “smug, self-absorbed, and economically illiterate” Gavin Newsom for almost two minutes (1:34).

What kinds of instructions does the Trump media team give his Cabinet members? How I wish I could be a fly on those walls.

Bessent is a rhetorical warrior. Gavin is a crybaby. Consider this remarkable headline from this morning’s New York Times:

Bwahahahaha. Even if they didn’t cancel his appearance, they should have. Newsom was there to break the “custom and tradition” of politics stopping at the water’s edge. Cry harder, Gavin.

Have a terrific Thursday! Tomorrow morning we’ll get together again, same place, and consume a whole new edition of essential news and insightful commentary.

