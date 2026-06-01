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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
14hEdited

Why do we have a pride month but just one day for our vets. The other day at a veterans home, where the elevator keeps breaking over and over again, a vet who lost his legs in combat asked for help to be brought to his room, he was denied. He ended up sleeping on the concrete sidewalk, outside of south station in Boston, it’s disgusting what they do to vets. Governor Maura Healy has spent over 2 billion dollars on housing illegals, free health care, free transportation, free cell phones, free food, free cable tv, free internet, they are treated like first class elites. Meanwhile our vets have been kicked out of their place to make room for illegals.

Over this past winter a 62-year-old homeless American man named Carvell Curry tragically died of exposure on December 5, 2025, in freezing temperatures at the same location, outside South Station.

Income Taxes property taxes, fees and fines have all risen uncontrollably in Massachusetts to pay for the illegals while Americans and American veterans freeze to death in the streets. God help us if the communists take back control.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
15h

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When it was evening, the boat was in the middle of the sea, and He was alone on the land. Seeing them straining at the oars, for the wind was against them, at about the fourth watch of the night He came to them, walking on the sea; and He intended to pass by them. But when they saw Him walking on the sea, they supposed that it was a ghost, and cried out; for they all saw Him and were terrified. But immediately He spoke with them and said to them, “Take courage; it is I, do not be afraid.” Then He got into the boat with them, and the wind stopped; and they were utterly astonished, for they had not gained any insight from the incident of the loaves, but their heart was hardened.

— Mark 6:47-52 NAS95

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“They had not drawn from the miracle of the loaves the conclusion which they might have drawn, that all natural forces were subject to their Master’s sovereignty.” — Elliott’s Commentary for English Readers

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