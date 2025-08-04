☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Hartin's avatar
Tim Hartin
11h

“Seriously, I ask you: what kind of person still wears a mask in 2025?”

A stupid one. At this point, masks don’t merely make you look like an idiot, they prove that you are one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
220 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
11h

✝️✝️✝️

For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh, for the weapons of our warfare are not of the flesh, but divinely powerful for the destruction of fortresses. We are destroying speculations and every lofty thing raised up against the knowledge of God, and we are taking every thought captive to the obedience of Christ[.]

— 2 Corinthians 10:3-5 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Grandbaby update: Mama and baby will likely be discharged today! Thank you all so much for your prayers and love sent our way. I can’t share a photo here, but just imagine the absolute cutest, fuzzy-headed little mouse with a tiny but mighty mewl of a cry. And to see my “40-baby” and her husband adoring their baby is an indescribably surreal joy. Thank you again for praying! God is faithful and good. — Janice

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
785 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture