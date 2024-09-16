Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! And the week is already off to a bang, with a second Trump shooter (he missed), which was only part of the weekend’s news earthquake: Trump misses golf shot after Secret Service shoots at failed assassin and misses; massive debate scandal breaks with teased whistleblower affidavit, which looks legit; Musk-threatening EU commissioner retires to spend more time with family; Walsh’s low-budget movie breaks bad at the box office and critics head for the hills; and another girl’s team refuses to play dress up against male opponents.

🗞💬 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 💬🗞

🔥🔥 Yesterday evening, the Associated Press ran another record-shattering story, headlined “Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the FBI says.” Yesterday, a goofy-looking, peace-pushing, Trump-deranged, far-left, Ukraine-loving, MSNBC-worshipping registered Democrat was arrested in Palm Beach for trying to shoot the former President on his golf course.

We remain in the “hot takes” phase. But this time, we have a much cleaner signal amidst all the noise, much more so than the last assassination attempt. This time, alert citizens immediately moved to archive the shooter’s social media, before it was all scrubbed. So there has been a lot to work with.

Assuming that you’ve already read some stuff online, I’ll give you the main facts in quick bullet points. The New York Times reported:

— The failed shooter is Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, originally from Greensboro, N.C.

— Routh is a retired construction worker and a world traveler, especially lately.

— He is a lifelong registered Democrat.

— Routh last lived in Hawaii. His son said Routh lived with a girlfriend, which seems unlikely, given his movements. There is no evidence of her anywhere.

— According to his son, Routh is a part-time general contractor who builds tiny houses in Hawaii. He used to own ‘a roofing company.’

— Routh’s son said the tiny house builder “hates Trump.”

— Inspection of his social media suggests Routh suffers from a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. He repeatedly called Trump a threat to democracy.

— Routh’s social media could have been an MSNBC streaming transcript. Some commenters have suggested his social media looks botlike.

— Routh appeared in a March, 2023, New York Times article about Americans volunteering to fight for Ukraine.

— The Times’s reporter said Routh sounded extremely well-informed and spoke like a diplomat.

— Routh spent several months in Ukraine, trying to get a combat assignment, and worked for Ukraine’s International Legion and/or some pro-Ukraine volunteer groups.

— Routh repeatedly said he was trying to recruit Afghani ex-soldiers to fight in Ukraine using fake passports he planned to purchase in Pakistan and Iran. How Routh knew any Afghani soldiers, or how he knows how to buy fake passports, is anybody’s guess.

— Routh was interviewed for several corporate news pieces, and appeared in several video reports, probably because he was lucid, well-spoken, and an American who liked to vow how much he was willing to die defending Ukraine from Russian imperialism.

— Routh was either connected with, or used by, fascist groups in Ukraine. At least once, he appeared in an Azov Battalion (the Nazi hub) propaganda commercial.

If Routh was crazy, he was extremely high-functioning. Just imagine the kind of resourcefulness necessary for an American to get in and out of Ukraine, not to mention attracting all the attention he got from a wide variety of news agencies as an American-Ukraine patriot.

Somebody connected Routh with the New York Times and other corporate news agencies.

Did someone (other than me) notice that Routh seemed to have a death-by-glory wish? He actually went to Ukraine and tried to fight at almost sixty years old. He kept saying he was willing to die to save Ukraine. One imagines these days you could walk across Ukraine on all the spooks and spies. Is it possible someone perceptive in Ukrainian intelligence or American intelligence sidled up to Routh, and asked him whether he was willing to die to save America?

Just asking.

Regarding the shooting itself, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a news conference:

— Trump was playing the fifth hole. An vigilant Secret Service agent was ahead of Mr. Trump on the course when he alertly spotted a rifle barrel sticking out of a fence in the bushes surrounding the golf course.

— The Secret Service agent immediately fired several shots at the man holding the rifle. And missed. In fairness, Routh was largely concealed.

— It remains unclear whether Routh fired or not.

— Trump was about 400 yards away at the time. Agents tackled the President and swept him to safety.

— Routh used a scoped assault rifle, appropriate for the distance. He could easily have killed Trump from there.

— The failed shooter fled on foot and jumped into a black Nissan. But an attentive bystander photographed the Nissan’s license plate.

— Routh made it through dense South Florida traffic to the next county but was pulled over and arrested by local police.

The Daily Mail ran this very helpful picture it obtained from Palm Beach police. The photo shows Routh’s rifle, two bags holding ceramic tiles (for armor), and a GoPro camera mounted on the golf course fence:

Ryan Wesley Routh is a pathetic failure. His marriage failed. His relationship with his son failed. His roofing business and his tiny home construction company failed. He failed to recruit an army of Afghanis. He failed to get a combat assignment. He failed to save Ukraine. He failed to assassinate the President. He is a wretched loser with nothing to show for his miserable 58 years but a tiny house with a leaky roof and an asterisk on this record-breaking 2024 year.

Fortunately for President Trump, whoever recruited Routh recruited a sick loser. Sad!

Here’s a video interview with Routh, where the failed assassin speaks about how kind, generous, and caring he is, and that’s why he wants to kill as many Russians as he can:

CLIP: Failed shooter and unemployed contractor Routh interviewed in Ukraine about his plan to fight for Ukraine (10:02).

When asked what he would say to other Americans, Routh told the Ukrainian interviewer, “come over here and see me, and I’ll put you in a unit.” Kind and generous Routh bragged about how, as a volunteer coordinator, he’d recently placed a 78-year-old Japanese man in a combat unit.

Seventy-eight. How kind.

In more encouraging news, presumably thanks to the crackerjack job the FBI did covering u… I mean investigating the previous assassination attempt, best-in-class Florida Governor DeSantis announced last night that the State of Florida will conduct its own independent investigation of the shooting:

Thank Heaven for Governor DeSantis.

We already have questions. How did pathetic failure Routh fund his world travels and his pro-Ukraine activism? That’s not all. Trump’s golf outing yesterday was unplanned, a last-minute schedule change. The most significant and troubling unanswered question thus far is: How did Routh know when and where to be? The UK Daily Mail:

The Daily Mail’s chilling theory is that someone inside the Trump security apparatus tipped Routh off. At this point, there aren’t many other theories that make sense. Granted, that could change. But if not, it would suggest a much bigger conspiracy reaching the top levels of the Biden Administration.

Routh remains alive in custody, so far. If he acted alone, he has no good reason to lie about how he knew to haul his shooting gear and his GoPro to the golf course at that particular moment. If he doesn’t talk, it will raise even more questions than if he does.

🔥🔥 One thing we’ve learned throughout the pandemic is that the media always rushes out a distracting violent catastrophe as soon as any embarrassing news threatens to break. So as soon as I heard the news about Routh’s arrest, I wondered whether there was some other story they were trying to obliterate with a second assassination story.

I found it almost instantly.

To get the story in any media, we must travel all the way to the ancient land of India. Yesterday, Times Now ran an article headlined “ABC Whistleblower's Alleged Affidavit Surfaces: Top Claims About Harris-Trump Debate.”

In the potentially explosive affidavit, a whistleblower (name redacted), first stated he lives in Manhattan and has worked for ABC for over ten years in various technical and management positions. He —I’m going with ‘he,’ but we don’t know for sure— then referred to liberal changes in ABC’s editorial policies since 1996 — suggesting he has worked at ABC for a long time.

He claimed ABC has a massive anti-Trump bias, and then described details about close, unfair pre-debate coordination between ABC and the Harris campaign.

It’s important to remember that anyone can type up and sign an affidavit. Affidavits are considered evidence, but they are subject to rebuttal, and are evaluated for credibility. So, before we look at the claims, let’s consider the most remarkable and most credible feature of this affidavit: it was prepared, signed, and notarized before the September 10th debate.

The affidavit accurately predicted, ahead of time, exactly what we all saw play out the next day. You can’t get any more credible than that.

True, the pre-debate date could have been faked. But the whistleblower anticipated that challenge, and so (according to the affidavit), he also:

— sent a certified letter containing the affidavit to himself, postmarked September 9th, which remains unopened;

— dispatched a FedEx package with the affidavit on September 9th, delivered to his residence on September 10th, which remains unopened; and

— sent a certified letter with the affidavit to Speaker Mike Johnson on September 9th.

Call all that life insurance. (Initial online rumors he died in a car crash were just that, and my best is intentional disinformation.)

In other words, the whistleblowing affiant can prove he signed his prophetic affidavit before the debate. But he offered even more evidence. In the affidavit’s most potentially explosive claim, the whistleblower claimed he has recordings:

That allegation of recordings must make ABC’s lawyers extremely nervous. They don’t know exactly what they can safely lie about.

Now for the claims. The whistleblower claimed that the Harris campaign insisted on certain secret conditions, to which ABC agreed, including that:

— Trump would be aggressively fact-checked, and Harris wouldn’t be fact-checked at all.

— Harris would not be asked any questions about covering up for Joe Biden’s dementia.

— Harris would not be asked any questions about her record as California’s Attorney General.

— Harris would not be asked about her brother-in-law Tony West, a former top Obama DOJ official and Uber executive, who was alleged to have helped embezzle billions (with a ‘B’) of taxpayer dollars and is being floated for Attorney General in a Harris Administration.

— Harris received secret, pre-debate “sample questions” that were not exactly the same as the questions she was asked but were close enough to let her prepare canned responses.

— Harris got other accommodations, such as a special podium and promises of favorable split-screen coverage.

— Trump got no accommodations.

According to Times Now, neither ABC nor the Harris campaign have responded to this credible affidavit’s claims. With the new attempted assassination news, this story is designed to disappear in the fog like so many others have. But we don’t need to let that happen.

🔥🔥 Reuters ran a very satisfying story yesterday headlined, “Thierry Breton quits as France's EU commissioner, criticises von der Leyen.” He won’t be missed.

You might recall the grandmotherly-looking EU commissioner from his highly public spat with Elon Musk last month, after Thierry threatened to prosecute Musk for running his interview with Donald Trump. Musk responded with a meme that I cannot include in this family blog.

Now he’s out! Buh bye.

🔥🔥 Matt Walsh’s new movie Am I Racist?, closed fourth this weekend behind the Beetlejuice reboot and Deadpool number seven (or six, I lost count). It garnered a ceiling-shattering 99% viewer score on Rotten Tomatoes. But cowardly critics have refused to review Matt’s movie.

Stupid critics. At least they’re staying out of it. They seem to recognize nobody cares what they think anyway.

🔥 Sports news site The Spun ran a terrific story yesterday headlined, “College Volleyball Team Refusing To Play Opponent With Transgender Player.” It’s spreading!

Southern Utah’s ladies’ volleyball team was scheduled to play against San Jose State on Saturday, but the match was abruptly canceled after news broke that one of San Jose’s star players was a man dressed as a woman. Coincidentally, San Jose went into the weekend’s championship 5-0.

CLIP: Blaire (fka Brayden) Fleming spikes the ball for the fifth time in one game (0:17).

In a related Reduxx article, a parent complained her daughter sustained injuries playing against Brayden “Blaire” Fleming in a game earlier this year:

Although Southern Utah did not respond to Outkick’s request about its decision to cancel the game against Brayden’s San Jose, keeping the reason secret why they canceled, we applaud the team’s courage and refusal to risk its’ girls’ safety out of brainless virtue signaling.

We need more of this. Don’t play their games!

Have a magnificent Monday! Then, get back here tomorrow morning for another delicious serving of Coffee & Covid and all the essential news and commentary you need to make it through the week.

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com