The Imaginary Hobgoblin
14h

Ho Ho's and Ding Dongs. I thought you were talking about Democrats for a second there. Boy, you take a little time off and the senses get dull. As a side note - and this is no joke - at the grocery store I noticed a pancake syrup brazenly touted as "Butter Rich." Just below it in small letters a disclaimer read: "Contains no butter."

Nowadays, even the terms "organic," grass fed," "pasture-raised," "raised-by-pastors," "cage free," "free range," "rage against the machine," "orange yolks," "cave dwelling," "hand picked," "real chocolate," "cheese product," etc...are totally ambiguous....so named to fake you out. What the hell is soy milk? Who's milking almonds and oats? Who even knew it was possible? Seems like nimble, exacting, painstaking work for teeny weeny circus people.

Addendum: Here's a chortle worthy recipe from "Farm Rich.": SAUSAGE STUFFED BISCUITS, 14oz

Pay particular attention to where the term "sausage" first makes its appearance.

DOUGH: BLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, PALM OIL, LEAVENING (SODIUM BICARBONATE, SODIUM ALUMINUM PHOSPHATE, SODIUM ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), BUTTERMILK POWDER, DEXTROSE, SALT, ASCORBIC ACID, WATER, WHEAT GLUTEN, SOYBEAN OIL, BUTTER FLAVOR (WATER, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, XANTHAN GUM, LESS THAN 0.1% SODIUM BENZOATE ADDED TO PROTECT FLAVOR, NATURAL MIXED TOCOPHEROLS, A NATURAL SOURCE OF VITAMIN E USED TO PROTECT FRESHNESS), YEAST, SORBITAN MONOSTEARATE, ASCORBIC ACID, FILLING: WHOLE EGGS, CORN STARCH, SALT, CITRIC ACID, XANTHAN GUM, CHEDDAR CHEESE (PASTEURIZED MILK, CHEESE CULTURE, SALT, ENZYMES, COLOR ADDED, POTATO STARCH AND POWDERED CELLULOSE ADDED TO PREVENT CAKING, NATAMYCIN (A NATURAL MOLD INHIBITOR), SAUSAGE CRUMBLES (PORK, WATER, SALT, SPICES, SUGAR, SODIUM PHOSPHATES, FLAVORINGS). CONTAINS: MILK, EGGS, WHEAT. CONTAINS A BIOENGINEERED FOOD INGREDIENT.

I'm sort of a stickler for truth in advertising, but I don't suppose christening this as: Palm Oil Stuffed Bleached Dough or Sodium Aluminum Phosphate Enriched Buttermilk Powder Biscuits would do much for sales.

Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
14h

✝️✝️✝️

But as for us, we will bless the LORD

From this time forth and forever.

Praise the LORD!

— Psalm 115:18

We proclaim Him, admonishing every man and teaching every man with all wisdom, so that we may present every man complete in Christ.

— Colossians 1:28

NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

