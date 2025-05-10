☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
7hEdited

My hot-take is dumbed down— and I’m not even a Gray Lady reader nor a Portlander, but invasion works for me, all day long. Say someone walks into your room or home without knocking. That’s considered an invasion of privacy. If millions of uninvited military aged men walk into your country uninvited, isn’t that, uhhh… worse?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 replies
Jacquijacq's avatar
Jacquijacq
7h

Where was the habeas corpus for the J6ers????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
636 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture