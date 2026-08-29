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Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
11m

Lmao!! As a Canadian, the first thing I did was to tell Carney to go jump in Lake America!😂😂😂

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
24m

✝️✝️✝️

And he said to me, “O Daniel, man of high esteem, understand the words that I am about to speak to you and stand upright, for I have now been sent to you.” And when he had spoken this word to me, I stood up trembling. Then he said to me, “Do not be afraid, Daniel, for *from the first day* that you gave your heart to understand this and to humble yourself before your God, *your words were heard, and I have come in response to your words.”*

— Daniel 10:11-12 LSB (Emphasis mine.)

✝️✝️✝️

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