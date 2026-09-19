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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
9hEdited

There are many people today who all they have is hope. At one time or another we all know that even hope can starve. Every soul you meet has fought a battle we know nothing about. A person that is rude to you may have a sick child. The woman that cuts in line may be rushing to her mother’s death bed, we never know. So the only sensible thing to do is to be kind, always kind, even when you have nothing left to give. Especially then, that’s when it matters most. That’s when you discover what you’re really made of.

Faith isn’t about believing everything will be fine, it’s about believing you’ll be fine even when everything isn’t.

Precious things are meant to be passed along. The promise made when you were in need and someone reached out and helped you, that one day when you’re able you would reach out and help another, is the most precious gift we can pass along. This is how light spreads in dark places. It’s all about passing along the light.

We are all just links in a chain that goes back to the beginning of time and forward to eternity, we’re all just passing it along. Keep the promise, keep helping people and always remember it’s never about money, it’s about that moment when everything seems wrong and someone sees you, really sees you, and reminds you that you matter, that you’re worth saving, that your dignity is sacred, and they helped you. Passing the light continues the chain of human connection.

J.Goodrich

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VikingMom's avatar
VikingMom
8h

The next part of the H1B Visa scam that needs to be addressed is the number of "family members" brought in as soon as the foreign worker gets their Green Card! Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, et. al get a cheaper worker and we, the American taxpayer, get saddled with the forever cost of their wife, their parents, their in-laws and crazy old Uncle Charlie to boot!

No, they don't qualify for Social Security and Medicare, but they DO get SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and Medicaid, because they are "low income seniors"! And that often adds up to thousands of dollars per month, per household, which is how so many immigrant families can afford million dollar homes, pricing out the young people who grew up in the same area!

All "reunification" policies need to be completely rewritten, immediately! Anyone who wants to bring over family members must agree to assume the care of and pay the living expenses of said persons for LIFE, just as they would be expected to do back home, in most cases! And we need to stop offering 27 different languages for services, too!! Learn English, just like every other group of immigrants was expected to do in the past - PERIOD!! (I am married to the son of legal immigrants and all of these policies were in place when his family arrived and they survived, and even thrived, in their new country, and we need to return to those standards, immediately, IMHO!)

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