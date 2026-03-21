☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
2h

✝️✝️✝️

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die—ever. Do you believe this?”

— John 11:25-26 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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Rob's avatar
Rob
1h

As I watch these new Iranian missile actions I'm reminded of what the Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, that the U.S. has "no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West's managed decline,"

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