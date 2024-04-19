Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! We have completed the first quarter of 2024 and the world continues spinning, in spite of Bill Gates’ best efforts to reverse its direction using space lasers. Just kidding (I think). Your roundup today includes: your daily Trump trial update as two now ex-jurors are already caught lying; Israel retaliates against Iranian military airbase; follow up to yesterday’s furry story with literally unbelievable interview; Norfolk Southern settlement proposed, but is it enough to fix East Palestine?; evolutionary biologist lays out the best case against the jabs; and unlikely Iranian activist makes a terrific point about mendacious corporate media.

🗞💬 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 💬🗞

🔥🔥 Unsurprisingly, two already-picked Trump trial jurors flamed out yesterday, after hardworking online sleuths uncovered virulent anti-Trump social media posts that contradicted the jurors’ innocent voire dire answers. Axios ran the story under the headline, “Jurors in Trump's hush money trial face doxxing, security concerns.”

Though it was obvious from day one, Axios effectively admitted there is no feasible way to keep the jurors’ identities secret. “[A]lthough they are intending to keep the jurors' identities anonymous, it may not be completely possible,” said Cornell Law professor Valerie Hans.

Nope. It will never happen.

Axios wrongly diagnosed the problem as social media — i.e., for providing the evidence of the juror’s lies. The liberal paper explained that “intense public scrutiny and obsessive online sleuthing — enabled by social media platforms — have made it far easier to narrow down the jury pool than in past celebrity trials.” But that’s wrong.

The reason these jurors are being doxxed so fast is there’s never been so much attention paid to a trial before, ever. At least, not in our lifetimes. Even the celebrated OJ trial, including its dramatic highway standoff, comes in as a distant second. Social media or not, the trial of an American President during an election campaign and on the eve of an imminent world war, on trumped up charges (sorry), grips the attention of the entire world.

Regardless of their bona fides, there is no way to keep those jurors’ identities secret.

Remember this: each juror should have been immediately sequestered as soon as they were chosen. No contact. No electronics. No phone calls except for real emergencies, which if they do happen should disqualify that juror, who should be promptly dismissed under a gag order.

I’ll bet you ten gallons of Joe Biden’s focus-group tested favorite flavor of ice cream, mint chocolate chip, that very soon the talking heads will all be chattering nonstop about the missed opportunity to sequester jurors.

Anyway, the two already-identified jurors were immediately outed as lying, anti-Trump moles. One was an older, white oncology nurse (female). In what the Washington Post described as a surreal exchange, she tried covering for her awful 2016 posts bashing Trump by apologizing to him in court and saying she’d gotten a little crazy during the election but was fine now.

Her 2016 posts said things like: “We must … protect the rights of people at risk from this racist, sexist narcissist”, “I wouldn’t believe Donald Trump if his tongue was notarized”, and “Trump is an anathema to everything I was told about love and about Jesus.”

Under rehabilitative questioning by District Attorney lawyers, she tried apologizing directly to the President “for the tone” of her old posts, and generously offered to retract her accusation that Trump was racist. She admitted that she still disliked “some of his behavior around females” but broad-mindedly explained that “his ethics are his personal business.”

Judge Merchan said it was a “close call,” but he ultimately struck the mendacious nurse for cause. “That was some pretty extreme rhetoric,” the judge explained.

Nobody knows how many more moles were seated on that jury, but there are undoubtedly more. At this point, it’s more likely Joe Biden will win the Tour de France than Trump will get a fair trial.

All in all yesterday, even with the two disqualified jurors, they managed to select twelve jurors plus an alternate. Mostly because Trump ran out of strikes. But Judge Merchan wisely decided they need more alternates, just in case, so jury selection continues today. It’s possible the trial proper will begin on Monday morning, leaving an insane weekend of more juror doxxing to come.

🚀🚀 The Jerusalem Post ran a story early this morning headlined, “Israeli sources to Post: 'An eye for an eye'; not clear why Pentagon leaked info on attack.” Last night, assisted by the U.S., Israel launched a retaliatory strike on an airbase in western Iran. Still-emerging accounts are describing the strike as as “limited,” “nuanced,” and only intended to send a message. The New York Times’s headline cautioned, “Israel Strikes Iran, but Scope Appears Limited.”

The strike happened a few hours ago and the full story isn’t out yet. What we know so far is that Israeli jets, supported by American refueling planes, used long-range missiles to blast a military airbase in Isfahan, Iran. The extent of damage is unknown. Some reports say the airbase was located near a nuclear reactor, implying the Israelis were sending the message we can blow up your nuclear site next if we want to.

Last weekend, Iranian missiles damaged an Israeli airbase; hence the Post’s reference to Old Testament justice: “an eye for an eye.” An airbase for an airbase. Or maybe it would be more accurate to say, a cactus next to an airbase for six goats next to an airbase. We’ll see.

Great debate occupied the week’s headlines over whether Israel should retaliate at all. I confess being confused why some Israelis were still so angry even though the massive Iranian strike last weekend failed so miserably. Having done more research, I think I understand better some of the factors at play.

“You got a win. Take the win,” Joe Biden claimed to have advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week in urging him not to counter-attack. Yesterday we noted the New York Times blamed the conflict on Israel, as a miscalculation. But the miscalculation was made by Team Biden; they negotiated Iran’s strike against Israel reasoning that if there wasn’t much real damage, Israel could just “take the win” and stand down.

To outsiders it does look like everybody should be happy; Iran made a dramatic statement, Israel took no meaningful damage, and suffered no human cost at all. The strikes just reorganized the desert landscape some. But for at least two reasons, team Biden was wrong, and the Israelis still felt it absolutely necessary to do something.

The first issue seems to be, as the Israelis correctly pointed out, even though there was no meaningful damage, a symbolic ‘red line’ was crossed — Iran had attacked Israel directly for the first time, from Iran’s own soil, and not this time through any cutouts or proxies. It’s hard for Americans to understand, but the Iranian attack felt categorically different to Israel — and Iran probably knew it.

The second problem is more nebulous. For most Israelis, October 7th changed everything. It was worldview-shattering inflection point that warped reality itself. It was like their 9/11 moment. And that psychic injury remains recent, unfinished, and raw. The October 7th attack disrupted long-standing Israeli confidence leaving them paranoid, fearful, and defensive.

So the neocons in the Biden Administration should have known that giving Iran a green light to attack Israel would lead to further conflict.

The good news is that Iran seems unlikely to further respond. Early reports suggest the Iranians have re-opened their airspace, suggesting they don’t plan any further retaliation. So if Biden’s neocons will quit meddling, which I admit is a long shot, the Middle East might quiet down.

🔥🔥 Somebody clipped the ABC-4 reporter’s interview with Mount Nebo Junior High student “Strudel” (they/them, of course). I know you want to see it:

CLIP: “This is Strudel, and they have their own opinions” (0:55).

There’s a lot I could say, but since we already covered this story yesterday, I will just point out the literally unbelievable fact that Strudel’s interview was taken seriously. The station played it as straight news, not a joke, like it was nothing weird at all to interview a kid in an expensive dog suit who uses plural pronouns (are they possessed?) and experiences distress identifying as a normal human.

They wanted to get Strudel’s point of view.

I’ll add the remarkable fact that there must be a parent or parents out there somewhere who bought their daughter a dog suit to wear to school. I’d like to see that interview, with the parents. I am no furry expert, but my research suggests full ‘fursuits’ like Strudel’s start at around $2,500 and can easily top $10 grand if custom-tailored for all-day comfort.

Or, tail-ored, if you take my meaning. When I was in middle school, it used to be insulting to call a girl “a dog.” But now apparently that is now a lifestyle choice.

Call me old fashioned. Maybe the schools these days are training students to become professional team mascots or something. Otherwise, it’s hard for me to comprehend how this furry business contributes at all to preparing kids to compete in an increasingly hostile world. Hopefully, Strudel will grow out of this stage and won’t wind up on permanent disability.

There’s nothing cute about an unemployable adult wearing a fraying dog suit outside of a theme park. It’s creepy.

🔥🔥 East Palestine got some long awaited news yesterday; but was it good news? The Opelika-Auburn News ran the story, headlined “Norfolk Southern agrees to $600M settlement in fiery Ohio derailment. Locals fear it’s not enough.”

It’s been two years, if you can believe it, since a toxic train derailed the tiny town of East Palestine, Ohio. Three days after the crash, officials — claiming to fear an ‘explosion’ — deliberately exploded five freight cars filled with vinyl chloride. The explosions burned up the toxic chemical, sending thick, black plumes of toxic smoke into the air and polluting every creek in the county.

Between 1,500 and 2,000 residents were evacuated and their lives upended.

According to the article, the NTSB’s director recently reported that the venting and the burning of the vinyl chloride was unnecessary, because the chemical’s maker had already determined no dangerous reaction had occurred inside the tank cars. Officials who decided to blow up the cars — Ohio’s governor and the local fire chief leading the response — claimed they didn’t know that.

To this day, Biden has never declared a federal state of emergency for East Palestine. What emergency? A federal disaster declaration would have released federal resources to help. Apparently we can declare emergencies for climate change but not for uncontrolled vinyl chloride fires.

The EPA expects cleanup in East Palestine to wrap up sometime this year. Your mileage may vary as to what “cleanup” means.

Norfolk’s proposed settlement, which still must be approved by the federal court, doesn’t require any admission of liability, wrongdoing or fault. The proposed $600 million represents only a small slice of the $3 billion in revenue Norfolk Southern earned in just the first quarter of 2024. The railroad forecast to investors that even after the settlement, it will still make a $213 million profit in the first quarter.

Assuming nothing reduces the settlement amount (like attorney’s fees and court costs), and all the money goes straight to residents, it would only amount to about $300,000 each. East Palestine residents don’t think that will be near enough, especially since they still don’t know how bad it will ultimately be. Resident Krissy Ferguson called the settlement a “heart-wrenching day; I just feel like we’ve been victimized over and over and over again. Contamination is still flowing down the creeks. People are still sick. ”

According to the article, Norfolk Southern has already spent around $1.1 billion responding to the derailment, including about $104 million in direct aid to East Palestine’s residents. The company’s share price ticked up slightly on news of the proposed settlement.

So.

💉💉 Brett Weinstein is an American evolutionary biologist and political commentator. Long a liberal, Brett was jettisoned by the democrats after he refused to participate in a 2017 “no-white-people” day at Evergreen College, where he was a professor. During the pandemic, he was generally skeptical of the jabs. Recently, Alex Jones interviewed Brett, who clearly explained the unfixable design defect in all mRNA drugs. Here’s the clip:

CLIP: Brett Weinstein explains why mRNA drugs — all of them — are fatally flawed (4:17).

Brett explained the one thing that scientists should be talking about, but aren’t:

It is likely that many of the deaths that occur as a result of these shots, it's the result of the mRNA platform itself. That anything you load it on to that platform would produce many of these pathologies, because the platform itself is deeply flawed. The mRNA is a genetic message loaded into this platform surrounded by something called lipid nanoparticle. If these lipid nanoparticles stayed in your deltoid muscle then their consequence would be localized...But they don't stay in your deltoid. They circulate around the body. So when they get absorbed they trigger the cells that have taken them up to produce this protein. Your immune system is built so that it recognizes cells producing a protein that you do not ordinarily make, and it targets those cells and destroys them. Like viral infection. Basically the mRNA shots are a pseudo virus. The immune system treats them like they're virally infected cells, and destroys them. If that happens in your liver, it's not that serious. But if that happens in your heart it's potentially devastating.

We’ve been screaming about this problem for two years now while most of the developed world was being injected. So what impressed me the most about this widely-viewed interview is that the mRNA problem is slowly being mainstreamed, at least in conservative media.

At some point, sooner or later, mainstream science will be forced to grapple with this design flaw. There still may be conceivable uses for mRNA treatment, but the design defect will at some point delete the only viable mRNA delivery system they’ve been able to develop, the lipid nanoparticle, which is just a little blob of artificial fat.

Weinstein said nobody should take any mRNA drugs of any kind.

Drip, drip!

🔥🔥 Finally, Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi is an Iranian academic and political analyst. He is a professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran in Iran. Professor Marandi and I would agree on very little. But yesterday, Professor Marandi called out Piers Morgan and corporate media for official lies about the Proxy War, and I could not agree with him more:

CLIP: Iranian academic roasts Western Media over Ukraine lies (0:45).

Here’s what Professor Marandi correctly advised Piers about the lying corporate media:

Piers, let me give you a word of advice. Your media outlets — regardless of whether Russia or Ukraine is good or bad, that is another issue — your media outlets in the West have been misleading the people for two years now, saying “Ukraine is winning, Ukraine is winning!” Suddenly everyone is saying “Ukraine is falling apart.” Dishonest narratives and reporting dishonestly to your own people ultimately hurt the people of England, and Europe, and the United States. And your endless wars — based upon this nonsense and this misinformation — led to huge waves of refugees. And then the people of Europe feel overwhelmed by these refugees that you brought upon yourself.

The Professor is exactly right, at least about this issue. The West is suffering from a crisis of morality. Media has traded in its historic role as honest reporter for the ethics of convenience “during an emergency” and the values of short-term quarterly profits.

Maybe it was the pandemic that started the whole fractured ball of official lying rolling, who knows. But either way, they were just getting started.

It’s hard to say whether the media has lied more about the pandemic or about the Proxy War. But the nonstop lying has been undeniable, as they essentially admit with all their hysterical hand-wringing over lost trust. But rather than introspection, their only solution is recruit the heavy mitts of politicized government to clamp down on the people calling them out, rather than humbly recalibrating their messages.

It might provide some short-term cover but in the long run it won’t work. Just ask Hans Christian Anderson, who explained the dynamic in the child’s tale of the Emperor’s New Clothes. It only takes one small child to bring down the whole disgusting display. Indeed, even the ancient wisdom of the Ten Commandments eschews false witness.

In other words, the loss of trust in media was the completely predictable result of all this official lying and narrative manipulation. They say correlation isn’t causation, but it all began after the Biden Administration occupied the federal government. So.

Have a fabulous Friday! Plan to regroup here tomorrow morning for more delightful analysis and a new Weekend Edition roundup.

Share

We can’t do it without you. Consider joining with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com