☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
7d

More evidence that so-called "higher education" has lowered the bar to the ground, and that parents should make sure their kids do something actually productive, other than college. And they need to start with homeschooling, imo.

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Verve
7dEdited

As part of the Coffee & Covid family for five years now, I just wanted to congratulate Jeff on being #2 in Health politics on Substack, right behind A Midwestern Doctor. I would also like to thank Jeff for all of the content that you share with us who are not able to be paying subscribers-who knows how many lives you've saved at this point. God bless you!

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