☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

Good morning. Where do I start? Words are inadequate to express my heartfelt gratitude for all the donations and prayers. I am overwhelmed. I would rather be on the giving end than the receiving end, but sometimes one has to ask for a little help to be able to get out from under the heavy burdens. Most of us here have also dealt with these same things from time to time, as well as health issues that come with age. And we understand that we cannot rely on "government" for everything, but we must turn to our faith, our family and our community for support. Jeff and C&C are part of that community, where we can share our personal experiences, our knowledge, and how we have overcome so much that has been thrown at us the last few years. And surely we are some of the best informed people around because of Jeff's talents and true journalism.

I want to thank Juju for her generous advice and help with the GiveSendGo. I could not have done it by myself. (FYI - funds are held for five days before they are accessible. In the meantime I am scheduling the necessary work to be done.)

Praise to our heavenly Father Yahweh for His many blessings daily.

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
2hEdited

Re Jeff’s post from yesterday on the measles story.

Perhaps something else to share with those in our lives that will freak out about this.

“The Measles Message Was Ready Before the Deaths Were Announced”

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/the-measles-message-was-ready-before

From this post:

The public record now establishes that:

• a political advocacy organization built a rapid-response “war room” against Trump and Kennedy;

• vaccine messages were tested specifically for their power to damage Republicans;

• “hospital or morgue” imagery was deployed before the deaths were announced;

• Pennsylvania had established a demographic-targeting vaccine communications apparatus;

• and the Lancaster announcement was immediately incorporated into a preexisting midterm narrative.

Note - another post from Sayre:

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/blood-on-whose-hands-inside-governor

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