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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
3hEdited

Suicidal Empathy

Michael Savage wrote Liberalism is a mental disorder, no truer words have ever been spoken.

There’s a bar that opened in Massachusetts called The Last Ditch Bar. It was 3 woke communists women that took out a “loan” for 50 thousand dollars and opened their dream bar where if you couldn’t afford it the drinks were free. Oh yah, wearing an n-95 mask is mandatory 7 days a week.

Well 2 of the 3 partners decided they didn’t want to run a bar any longer so the 3rd partner got stuck holding the bag of sh-t. One of the partners that left decided to go to clown school. The remaining partner said she is now working 4 jobs, has become homeless, is living in her truck, is behind on the bar rent and is about to be evicted. This is socialism in a nut, and I mean nut, shell.

Well because she is complaining about working 4 jobs being homeless, credit has gone to sh-t, the other 2 partners and thousands of other insane woke socialists are bashing her saying she’s a racist, capitalist pig.

Socialism is wonderful until you run out of someone else’s money (Margaret Thatcher). Funny I don’t see any liberal communists stepping up with suitcases of money to bail out the socialist bar. Maybe AOC could donate 7 or 10 shifts a week getting her old job back as a bat-back? I don’t think so!

It’s incredible how these socialists have this mental disorder. I believe it’s called suicidal empathy. America is 40 trillion dollars in debt because of these socialist ideas that no one has to work, no one has to produce anything, we’ll just print money and spread it around because we are such virtuous people. Capitalists are such pigs. God help us if these communists get back into power.

Here’s a great old fable that describes America and this movement to become a socialist society to a tee.

There once was a man who owned a wonderful goose.

Every morning, the goose laid for him a big, beautiful

egg — an egg made of pure, shiny, solid gold. Every

morning, the man collected golden eggs. And little by

little, egg by egg, he began to grow rich. But the man wanted

more. “My goose has all those golden eggs insider her,” he kept

thinking. “Why not get them all at once?” One day he couldn’t

wait any longer. He grabbed the goose and killed her. But there

were no eggs inside her! “Why did I do that?” the man cried!

“Now there will be no more golden eggs.”

Now America will be unable to help anyone!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

First of all, then, I exhort that petitions and prayers, requests and thanksgivings, be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity. This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the full knowledge of the truth.

— 1 Timothy 2:1-4 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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