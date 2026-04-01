☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Miss Teacup's avatar
Miss Teacup
4d

I made it to the fourth paragraph before I recalled today's date. Because....it IS because of today's date. Right? Right?!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4d

✝️✝️✝️

And He will be the stability of your times,

A wealth of salvation, wisdom, and knowledge;

The fear of Yahweh is his treasure.

— Isaiah 33:6 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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