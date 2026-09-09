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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
15h

Red guards in black robes are destroying our justice system and civilization. The illegal should move to Ceuta to experience the cultural enrichment of open borders. Good news is that Lonnie Bunch, the DEI hire who ran the Smithsonian, has resigned. Time to curate an exhibit of his woke reign: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/woke-smithsonian-museum-exhibit

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LauraJ's avatar
LauraJ
15h

As a Yukoner transplanted to Alberta, I love Trump's trolling of the leftards.

I'd caution him, though, to think twice about Quebec. I'm sure it's not worth the hassle.

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