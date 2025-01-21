Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! And what an exciting and amazing Tuesday it is. The last 12 hours has been a whirlwind of late-night executive sessions and a monumental amount of work behind the scenes. He’s actually doing it! He’s draining the Swamp. It is happening. It’s practically a whole new country, America 2.0, a long overdue upgrade.

It was the best of times, and it was the best of times. It was everything we could have hoped for, and more. Trump has finally begun fulfilling his most important leftover promise: he is draining the swamp. Yesterday, Politico ran a top story headlined, “Trump closes first day with an avalanche of executive orders.” It. Has. Started.

President Trump is like a nuclear-powered Energizer Bunny. Clang! Clang! Clang! He and JD Vance began the day yesterday by taking their oaths in a beautiful, formal ceremony in the gorgeous Capitol Rotunda, flanked by friends, allies, former enemies, and Democrats. A long day followed, featuring celebrations, press interviews, speeches, banquets, ballroom events, an indoor parade, signing executive orders at the Capitol, and headlining another rally, where he signed even more orders. I’m not sure he even stopped to use the bathroom. Then Trump ended the day by going back to the Oval Office to sign even more executive orders, taking reporters unscripted questions between each one.

He just kept going and going and going.

Trump signed so many orders that corporate media can’t keep up. Even the Washington Post’s roundup story misleadingly headlined, “Here are the executive actions and orders Trump signed on Day 1”, only scratches the surface. Media exhausted its thesaurus, referring to the batch of orders as an “avalanche,” a “raft,” a “flurry,” and more appropriately (considering the chilly weather), “a blizzard.”

A Jerusalem Post sub-headline summarized, “The overall picture emerging from Trump’s first day and his overall doctrine is that he wants to reverse what he sees are mistakes from the last four years.”

The sub-headline was partly right. For instance, Trump signed orders exiting the U.S. from both the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organization. Buh bye. Again. He stripped 52 top “national security officials” of their security clearances, including both James Clapper and John Bolton (the only one singled out by name), for their election-interfering lies about Hunter’s laptop. Trump restored Mount McKinley’s original name. He deleted the entire federal DEI office and ordered the government to recognize that “sex” and “gender” are synonymous.

Restoration.

🔥 That list gets nowhere close even to accounting for just reversals. Trump also signed another order expressly reversing 78 different Biden executive orders and memoranda. He canceled the “CBP One” app that allows migrants to apply for asylum with one-touch ordering, fueling tearful coporate media interviews with illegals whose free cell phones stopped working at 12:01pm.

General Milley’s cartoonish military portrait, which looked like it was drawn in crayon by a moderately skilled middle-school student, and was only hung ten days ago, has been removed.

Maybe General Milley will move to China, since he loves it so much.

Apart from “reversing the mistakes from the last four years,” Trump also turned an executive freeze-ray on large swathes of government, including all foreign aid, all new regulations, all new refugee admissions, and all non-emergency hiring, until his Administration can get its arms around things. I’m not sure anything like that broad, operational suspension of government has ever happened before during peacetime. It will throw a monkey wrench into any resistance.

Not surprisingly, the President issued a raft of orders related to the border, which was one of two national emergencies Trump declared (the other was on energy).

(Hilariously, hypocritical corporate media placed scare quotes around the word “emergency” yesterday reporting on Trump’s declarations, despite having had no problem using the exact same word without decoration to describe five years of an “emergency” over a mild cold virus.)

Finally, before we get to the good part, another fascinating development is worth noting. In the hours following Trump’s swearing in yesterday, the Senate was working. It voted to confirm former Florida Senator Marco Rubio as Trump’s Secretary of State, dynamiting the disgraceful Antony Blinken out of the job. Senate committees also advanced Pete Hegseth (Secretary of Defense) and John Ratcliffe (CIA Director).

The Washington Post reported yesterday that Hegseth and Ratcliffe both “are expected to be confirmed.”

🔥 If the first broad category of orders related to restoring a level of sanity to the Nation and undoing the woeful excesses of the Biden Regime, then second broad category addressed draining the Swamp. The draining started with the federal workforce. First, Trump implemented “Schedule F,” an idea that came too late during his first term, which makes it much easier to fire underperforming federal employees.

The President also ordered remote workers back to the office “effective immediately.” The most recent study by Nancy Mace’s office showed an unimaginable 92% of them —nearly all— are still working remotely in pajamas. Federal office buildings will have their lights switched on this morning for the first time in years.

Imagine the DC traffic this morning. Some of these people have never been to their offices before and aren’t even sure where they are. Surprise!

Behind the headlines and apart from the executive orders, a deep-state massacre has begun to unfold, a government-wide reorganization the New York Times hyperbolically labeled “a Day 1 blood bath.” Pink slips went out to over a thousand political appointees embedded throughout the bureaucracy, including an assistant director here, a handful of managers there, all four judges on the immigration court, and so on.

Oh — I haven’t seen any order or news about this, but during comments yesterday Trump promised to re-direct the 88,000 new armed IRS agents to help process aliens at the border. He might have been kidding. He probably was kidding. But he didn’t sound like he was kidding. And after all, Biden reassigned special DHS investigators from child trafficking and fentanyl to the border to make sandwiches for migrants. So, there’s precedent.

Now think about just how much pre-planning and effort all of this swamp-draining represents. We can thank the Heritage Foundation for this terrific Day One experience. Over the last four years, they’ve laboriously cataloged every federal position that needs to be changed and that can legally be changed. They painstakingly drafted many of Trump’s excellent Day One executive orders.

What we’re witnessing is the ripened fruit of the much-maligned ‘Project 2025’ that we’ve heard so much progressive whining about. Project 2025 was always designed to drain the swamp.

It’s begun. The Swamp has finally started draining. Can you hear it? Gurgle, gurgle.

But no executive order excited us more than did the pardons of what Trump called “the January 6th hostages.” He didn’t pick those words accidentally.

🔥🔥🔥

The Washington Post ran its version of the story under the headline, “Trump pardons almost all involved in Jan. 6 riot, commutes remaining 14 sentences.” First, note WaPo’s use of the word “riot” and not “insurrection.” The sub-headline added, “Trump ordered those still incarcerated to be released immediately from federal prison.” And releases did immediately start last night, with many political prisoners streaming out of the federal jails and overjoyed family members posting on social media.

Nobody expected these complete J6 pardons. As recently as late November, Trump told Time Magazine he would take a “case-by-case” approach to the pardons. This month, Vice President Vance told Fox, “If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned.” Later, Vance clarified he didn’t mean to exclude “people provoked” or “who got a garbage trial.”

But, except for 14 people, Trump’s proclamation yesterday granted a “complete and unconditional pardon” to anyone charged or convicted for any offenses related to the January 6th protest. The total —that we know of— is nearly 1,600, — but it was broad enough to include people the DOJ hasn’t found yet, which will be a great relief for a whole lot of folks.

As for the 14, which included nine Oath Keepers and five Proud Boys, Trump commuted their sentences, which means they have served their time. Trump said he will still consider extending them pardons.

“We hope they come out tonight, frankly,” Trump said as he signed the order.

🔥 Unnoticed by many was an astonishing rhetorical connection secreted inside Trump’s J6 comments. During yesterday’s late rally and indoor parade at the Capitol One Arena, at one point Trump introduced some returned Israeli hostages along with the distraught parents of other hostages still held by Hamas. They were given yellow ribbons as big as scarves.

But the President kept the Israeli hostages and families standing on stage, right behind him, wearing their literal yellow highlight, when Trump then turned his attention to January 6th. With the Hamas hostages standing in the same frame, Trump called our J6 political prisoners “the January 6th hostages.”

In other words, Trump compared our J6 prisoners to the Hamas hostages.

Think about the scathing significance of that harsh comparison. The Hamas operatives who captured the innocent civilian hostages were war criminals, barbaric terrorists and rapists.

In other words, Trump compared Democrats to Hamas terrorists.

It was quietly and skillfully done and it was easy to miss. But it was there. And it was obviously conceived in advance and executed with precision, as was the rest of the swamp-draining Trump unplugged yesterday.

I’m not sure Washington has ever seen anything like this. They will be completely discombobulated today, and if anything, it looks the most like Trump’s Team has plans to accelerate. The Resistance may never catch its balance.

🔥 Here’s another white-hot take for you: Joe Biden deserves some of the credit for these terrific, broad J6 pardons. As you know, Biden pre-emptively pardoned human cockroach Fauci, the entire evidence-destroying J6 Committee, treasonous General Mark Milley, and Joe’s whole Biden Crime Family — and that final group was pardoned mere minutes before noon yesterday when Biden’s term officially ended.

People were understandably infuriated by the Biden pardons. But they should also recognize that Biden’s unprecedented pre-emptive pardons also made Trump’s universal, pre-emptive J6 pardons politically possible. Indeed, it’s not just these pardons. Over the last four years, Biden busily destroyed many so-called “political norms” —with corporate media cheering him on— which now makes draining the swamp more politically possible.

It’s actually quite remarkable how helpful Biden’s horrible presidency is turning out to be.

I realize many of you will insist that the J6 pardons can’t be compared to Fauci and the rest. After all, the J6ers are innocent or were entrapped, while Fauci and crew are drenched in blood. That’s true, things would have been much harder without the Biden pardons. Trump could have pardoned the J6ers, including the ones convicted for acts of violence, but it would have been extremely politically expensive—eroding the power of Trump’s mandate and consuming much political capital.

Biden’s pardons made the J6 pardons politically cheap. After what Biden’s done, the media doesn’t want to get into trying to compare and contrast the two sets of pardons. Corporate media is cunning enough to recognize that argument is a quagmire and a slough of the first order.

🔥 Much has been and surely will be said about Biden’s pardons. None perhaps were as offensive and infuriating as Fauci’s — which is a fact remarkable in itself and is another discussion the corporate media would also like to avoid. They don’t want to talk about why we dislike Fauci so much.

Joe Biden’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. He repeatedly promised he’d never make open-ended or pre-emptive pardons, and that he would never ever pardon his own family members. How ridiculous! And if he’d croaked “no one is above the law” one more time… Yet, here we are.

The Democrats’ hypocrisy knows no bounds either. They arrogantly lectured the public on how pardons assign guilt without punishment, and sneered how they, the pure ones, would never ever accept a pardon if they had done nothing wrong. Yet yesterday, these same sneering idiots were lapping up their fresh pardons like dogs eagerly eating vomit they found in the backyard.

🔥 Please recognize that this Fauci thing isn’t over, not by a long shot. His pardon has some legal problems. There may be other ways to get at him. But I’m about to make a very unpopular argument, so get ready: I don’t care that much about Fauci’s pardon. He is spry, but he’s eighty-four years old. Even if he were legally and properly charged, he would still be in his nineties by the time the appeals were done and so forth. They’d never lock him up, if he lives that long.

Fauci just involuntarily served his country by helping make the J6 pardons possible. He’ll be looking over his shoulder for the rest of his natural life, and he’ll die in witness protection.

And Fauci’s pardon cleared the way for something arguably more important.

Listen carefully: Fauci did not work alone. For years, Fauci has covered for a small army of co-conspirators, fellow scientists at the NIH and elsewhere, Fauci’s arms and legs, who carried out his evil schemes (and who aren’t 84 years old).

And who did not get pardons.

Consider all the NIH scientists who made millions from covid shot patents and who have never disclosed that conflict of interest. Think about UNC Professor Ralph Baric, who helped design the spike protein. Think about treasonous EcoHealth CEO Peter Daszak and everyone else on EcoHealth’s board, who all helped engineer the disastrous bioweapon in lockstep with the Communist Chinese military.

None of those people got pardons. And they all need jail cells. In a perverse way, Fauci’s pardon clears him off the deck, exposing the next crime layer down, a layer including the people who actually did the dirty work. With the human cockroach out of the picture, rightly or wrongly, we can now pursue Fauci’s many co-conspirators, who are just as guilty than he is, if not more so. And there are a lot of them.

There was so much that I could only give you a tiny taste of yesterday’s ordery goodness. There is so much more, and fortunately, it is being well covered on independent and social media. But —not even one day into the new Administration— we can already see the levels of swamp water beginning to sink.

Ready or not, here it comes.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Congratulations on your new country. There’s no telling what will happen today, but I can’t wait to round up all the essential news and commentary for you in the morning. Till then!

