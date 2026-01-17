☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Rabbit's avatar
C Rabbit
12h

Subpoenas are great. However, the country is in sore need of incarcerations which are lagging far, far, far behind.

Reply
Share
65 replies
I.M. Nottaborg's avatar
I.M. Nottaborg
12h

Not to mention canola oil is getting MAHAd right off the mainstream diet along with the other seed oils.

Reply
Share
100 replies
605 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture