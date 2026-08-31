☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Tiny basket of deplorable's avatar
Tiny basket of deplorable
4h

We have to keep reminding ourselves that what we “see” on Tv is a manipulation or fake. Keep your eyes on Jesus and keeping reading your Bible for the truth.

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Prudence Sitwell's avatar
Prudence Sitwell
4h

The SNAP soda situation is a no brainer... Anyone would agree that our taxpayer dollars shouldn't be subsidizing crack for addicts. Soda and sugary drinks are similar in their addictiveness, albeit (slightly) less bad for your health.

So why on earth would taxpayers be forced to subsidize soda for the unemployed and obese? Why should tax dollars pay for soda for anyone?

You're free to do cocaine or drink soda. Not my business. I don't care that Trump drinks Diet Coke. But I sure as hell don't want to pay for someone else's unhealthy choices, especially if they are gainfully unemployed.

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