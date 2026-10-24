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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
6h

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I solemnly charge you in the presence of God and of Christ Jesus, who is to judge the living and the dead, and by His appearing and His kingdom: preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort, with great patience and teaching. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths.

— 2 Timothy 4:1-4 LSB

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Lord, I ask you to please remove the scales from the eyes of those who claim Christianity yet are blind to obvious violation of your law and choose to support evil policies. As you changed my heart and opened my eyes to my own ignorance all those years ago through someone I worked with, help me be somebody else’s “someone.” In Jesus’ name, amen.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
6hEdited

Although I try hard to stay positive I struggle with the cold weather setting in. I know how important staying positive is and believe it or not I try not to be negative, but last winter my natural gas bill was 1500 dollars per month to heat my 1800 sq. ft. cape style home. Governor Healy this year excepted another 4 large donations from my energy supplier, Eversource, and approved a significant increase for Eversource’s gas and delivery charges, I’m not sure how I can possibly pay even more for Healy’s corrupt greed. Her and the utility companies are a mafia. It’s hard to hear her say how much she’s saved the people of Massachusetts on their utility bills, what a filthy dirty liar. I always pray for people, this year I’ve added a prayer for Gods help that I some how can make ends meet this winter. I feel horrible for people even older than me that have a fixed incomes. I’m afraid Maura Hold It Healy couldn’t care less for them. But enough with my problems.

My Saturday Nice Post

Accepting forgiveness for things that I’ve messed up is always tough for me. Too often I don’t think I deserve it. God sending His Son to forgive us our sins is the most powerful gift ever given to us. We all have to gain the will to accept it and not only accept it but to give it as well, forgiveness is freeing.

I recently came across this story of forgiveness. I hope you like it.

There was an older man that was in and out of a hospital in the Sierra Mountains in California. On a very stormy night he was admitted to what would be his final days.

A nurse at the hospital called her minister at the rectory, Father John Omalley, who said he would make the trip through the flooding wind swept rains. With streets flooded and roads closed, the normally 20 minute drive ended up taking 3 hours.

Father Omalley finally got to the hospital at 3 in the morning and was told the man was not at all friendly and had no family. Father Omalley, as he walked by the room turned and went in. He said excuse me sir I was passing by and thought I’d stop in and see how you’re doing. The man looked up and said it’s 3 in the morning you know I’m dying. Father Omalley said is there anything you need to make right. The man wouldn’t say a word so the Father said some prayers and began to talk about the storm, sports, eventually the man began to join in on the conversation.

3 hours went by and the man finally opened up and said Father I need to get something off my chest. He said 31 years ago I worked as a switch man at a railroad station. It was late at night, 2 days before Christmas, and the crew and I that were on that night were drinking heavily. They needed someone to go out and make the switch so that an incoming freight train would go around and continue North. This man, named Tom, volunteered, went out and accidentally hit the wrong button. The freight train ended up slamming into a passenger car that had stalled on the tracks killing a young couple and their two daughters. He said nobody has ever known what really happened that night. I’ve lived with the guilt and the shame for over 30 years. I’ve never been big enough to admit to the family that it was my fault and how sorry I was. God could never forgive me for what I’ve done.

There was a long pause, Father Omalley took the man’s hand and said Tom the people that were in that car were my parents and my two older sisters, and if I can forgive you God can forgive you as well.

It’s truly amazing how Jesus suffered to take away the sins of man. No mistakes we’ve made are too big for Gods mercy. This is Gods Grace and undeserved favor. Have Faith in God. Hope you all have a blessed Saturday.

J.Goodrich

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