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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
14hEdited

Another Similar Disgrace

Sometimes what we think are small gestures of acceptance, that are forced on us, or being told this is normal behavior, or just go along with it, turn into some of the biggest issues in our lives. We seem to be tested every day, undercurrents slowly move us, subtlety pushed, nudged, little by little until we wake up one day and we see all of these small manipulations have turn into, take it or lose your job. It’s become very obvious there are certain groups that do these things to us to just see if we will allow it, how far can we push these common folk? Bad company surely corrupts good character. You know how medical staff, doctors, nurses, etc., at hospitals, were forced to take experimental injections like it or not. Or I’m sure you’ve heard about states allowing men into the ladies locker rooms and showers. Well I can tell you this takes place now.

My wife and her co workers are forced to allow an intact man, cross dresser, into their locker room where they change. As uncomfortable and abusive that this is no one can say a word or you will be fired for discrimination. Most every nurse in that locker room is completely uncomfortable and against this policy of being forced to change in front of a strange man. Slowly over time this manipulation became policy and if you speak up your fired. I’m not sure why the upper people in the hospital, let’s take the director of nursing is not forced to get undressed in front of this man as a gesture, showing that she is on board with forcing females to be abused in this way. If it’s such a good policy I think all of the management, directors, coordinators etc. should be forced to undress in front of this man with make up fake hair and fake breasts. Does my being uncomfortable not have the same stature as a man with gender dysphoria who says he’s uncomfortable changing in the men’s locker room. Do children that have major or minor procedures done need this type of controversial situation thrown in front of them while getting a procedure done?

This is the slow creep of totalitarianism, is it not? The loss of our most basic freedom and decency of privacy. Let us, the elites, see just how far we can push the commoners. The upper hospital elites are never placed into these abusive situations. How can it be right that my wife, again, against her will, be forced to undress in front of a strange man, or be fired. Someone please explain to me how this is fair, appropriate or legal. Where have all the feminists gone?

J.Goodrich

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
14h

✝️✝️✝️

But He led forth His own people like sheep

And guided them in the wilderness like a flock;

He led them safely, so that they did not fear;

But the sea covered their enemies.

— Psalm 78:52-53 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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