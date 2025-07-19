☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RunningLogic's avatar
RunningLogic
12h

That is such a load of BS about rural people needing NPR for weather alerts or PBS for their kids to learn to count 🙄🙄🙄 When I was a kid growing up in a rural area, we couldn’t even get PBS unless we had cable (which was outside our budget so we didn’t have it). And yet somehow, even without access to Sesame Street, I managed to learn to count just fine 🙄

Also it’s so funny how NPR and PBS despise and have nothing but contempt for rural people but now they’re trying to make us believe they really care about them 🙄🙄🙄 Oh please 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
171 replies
JW's avatar
JW
12h

NEXT....The View gets cancelled. Way overdue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 replies
1063 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture