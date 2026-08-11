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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
8dEdited

The reason pregnant women were targeted so aggressively comes down to 2 things:

1. Females generally make the health-care decisions for their family.

2. Convincing pregnant women (the most vulnerable to toxins) was necessary to try and convince the entire population should be vaxxed. "I mean if its safe for pregnant women it should be fine for me."

Demon level sh1t.

Forgive me for "cussing"...im just DISGUSTED

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
8d

✝️✝️✝️

“At that time my reason returned to me. And my majesty and splendor were restored to me for the glory of my kingdom, and my counselors and my nobles began seeking me out; so I was reestablished in my sovereignty, and surpassing greatness was added to me. Now I, Nebuchadnezzar, praise, exalt and honor the King of heaven, for all His works are true and His ways just, and He is able to humble those who walk in pride.”

— Daniel 4:36-37 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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