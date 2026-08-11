Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! Your roundup includes: President Trump signs blockbuster executive order reigning in the childhood vaccine schedule; the usual suspects freak out and cry about hesitation and confused parents; DOJ directed to sue states that deny parents’ religious exemptions from vaccine mandates; media trickery over Kennedy’s focus exposed; latest scientific consensus narrative begins to collapse in the pages of the Atlantic; science grapples with evidence of ancient civilizations; science’s six-steps of consensus and denial and new consensus; and heterodox researchers wait in vain for their apologies. Again.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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After months of assuring us that the White House was sneakily pressuring Secretary Kennedy to “ixnay on the accinevay alktay,” to the point there were congressional hearings over the claim, the media has turned a complete 180. The Wall Street Journal pinched off a horrid story about a perfectly wonderful development headlined, “Trump Signs Order to Reduce Childhood Vaccines, Repeats Unfounded Autism Link.”

CLIP: President Trump makes comments while signing blockbuster childhood vaccine order (1:39).

The story revealed at least one thing for sure: the Journal detested Trump’s newest executive order. Not only couldn’t the paper say one good thing about the order, but it apparently couldn’t find one single mom or pediatrician to say anything good about it, either. Only haters. Indeed, the only outside source the article quoted was the American Academy of Pediatrics, which, the Journal admitted, “has sued the administration over its vaccine moves.”

The story’s lopsided coverage signaled to anyone who has been paying attention lately that Trump’s new order must be pretty darn good after all.

Trump, of course, put the bee in the Journal’s bonnet just by saying the words ‘autism’ and ‘vaccine’ near each other. “Decades ago, children received only a small fraction of the vaccines required today,” Trump said at the signing ceremony. “In those times, people were much healthier, and of course, the high rates of autism now observed did not exist.” That is completely correct.

And that was literally everything Trump said about autism. The order itself never even mentioned autism. So of course, the Journal weaved the word into the headline, debunking a “claim” Trump never made, and triggering a new TDS outbreak. Ironically, the only thing that was “unfounded” was the WSJ’s overreaction to the word “autism.”

💉 Yesterday’s order directed HHS to slash the schedule of recommended childhood vaccines from an unimaginable 72 shots to 11, which purely by coincidence is close to the standard in Denmark— a Nordic country not exactly known as Europe’s disease pit. (Instead, the article called Trump’s reduced shot-load “scientifically unjustified.”)

“Effective immediately,” President Trump said, “my administration is recognizing gold standard childhood vaccine recommendations for only 11 core vaccinations against the most serious and dangerous diseases.” He added, “We want the MMR in three separate vaccinations given at separate times.”

Even better, the order directed HHS to change shot guidance to recommend spacing shots out into separate pediatric visits rather than injecting them machine-gun style, and breaking the MMR combo into its three separate parts (measles, mumps, rubella). This offended the Journal and the AAP critics the most. Apparently they think parents are too lazy to bring their kids in for more shots.

“We have the MRR,” Trump said, “which we want in three separate vaccinations given at separate times. Together, they could be a possibility; they’re quite lethal. And separately, it looks like they are not at all lethal but just very effective,” Trump said.

The ugly truth, which the Journal knew but refused to admit, is that multi-shot safety has never been formally studied. One 2013 NIH report, for example, plainly said “Studies designed to examine the long-term effects of the cumulative number of vaccines or other aspects of the immunization schedule have not been conducted.”

President Trump referred to this problem with a soda metaphor. “I saw this early on, and I’ve seen proof of it with a vaccination that looks like the size of a bottle of soda poured into a little child’s body,” he said. “Bad things happen in too many cases, because this is an explosion, this is an epidemic. At year one, you should have five separate visits for vaccines rather than giving them all on the same day.”

Remember: to be even willing to discuss autism and vaccines, or even any adverse outcome and vaccines, the establishment impossibly demands a threshold gold-standard, RCT study proving a link exists. But it does not require that kind of evidence to prove that the cumulative vaccine schedule is safe and effective (especially not if safety and effectiveness includes a child’s overall health).

💉 Oh well. The order continued by directing HHS to remove all aluminum from childhood vaccines, and by placing some of the removed jabs into a category of “shared decision making,” which means parents and doctors should discuss the pros and cons in individual cases.

Apparently, letting parents decide for themselves is too much for the jab fetishists. Parents are, apparently, morons. “The most tangible thing that will come out of the announcement today is confusion for parents,” said Dr. Aaron Milstone (irony alert), a member of the AAP’s Infectious Diseases Committee, which, as previously mentioned, is currently suing the Trump administration over these changes.

Ironically, Dr. Milstone’s logic also implies that pediatricians are morons, since it’s their job to explain the risks and benefits to parents. I guess we can’t trust pediatricians either. Only public health bureaucrats.

The truth is, what they’re really worried about is that the new guidance might give heterodox pediatricians legal cover to recommend against some inoculations. “Parental confusion” is a soft proxy for the medical-industrial complex’s loss of a single authoritarian pathway. Notorious pro-pharma and anti-Kennedy Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) complained:

Cry harder, Bill. I swear, if I hear “safe and effective” one more time, I will unleash maximum sarcasm.

💉 Finally, and maybe best of all, the order directed the DOJ to go after states that refuse to recognize religious exemptions to vaccines (hat tip: Brownstone’s Jeffrey Tucker). This could be a game-changer.

Unsurprisingly, even though this might be the most impactful policy change of all, the directive was conspicuously absent from the WSJ’s article. Weird! States that eliminated religious exemptions (or made them nearly impossible) after covid and the Great Measles Terror now face a litigious federal administration that has put lawfare on the schedule.

Two red states refuse to recognize any religious exemptions— Mississippi and West Virginia. Since 2015, four new blue states have essentially removed parents’ ability to exempt their children from mandatory shots based on their religious beliefs: California (2015), New York (2019), Maine (2021), and Connecticut (2021). Other states, like Washington, exempt certain vaccines like MMR from religious exemption, and still more states pile on onerous requirements like notarizations, annual renewals, pastor letters, mandatory ‘education’ courses, or “sincerity” guardrails.

(Constitutional religious exemptions include atheists, don’t worry.)

During covid, the only effective immunization against vaccinate-or-terminate mandates was the religious exemption. I personally advised hundreds (maybe thousands) of desperate employees on regular group Zoom calls. I wrote advice about this at length. Some of you remember. So this could be a very big deal.

Assuming the DOJ follows through —and all evidence suggests it will— anguished parents in anti-exemption states will finally get a lifeline. The Trump Administration is snapping off the anti-religious vaccine trend in blue states, especially the ones trying to create their own “CDC.”

💉 Let’s wrap this terrific news with an important observation about the media psyops. For most of this year, MAHA types were outraged by repeated corporate media headlines that announced the White House was pressuring Secretary Kennedy not to do this very thing, since “vaccines” were a losing midterm issue. For example, New York Times headline, February:

Reuters, May:

This reporting —all sourced from anonymous “persons with knowledge”— fueled massive social media angst and accusations of “betrayal” from many MAHA folks. Kennedy was even forced to officially deny the claim in sworn congressional testimony. Politico, April:

“The secretary denied news reports that he has been ‘sidelined’ by the White House because of his views on vaccines,” Politico reported. But nobody believed him. “See, I think the reporting is correct, Mr. Secretary,” said Representative Raul Ruiz (D-CA). “You’re making the president look bad, especially before the midterm elections.”

“That’s not true,” Kennedy shot back. “You just want the soundbite without actually having a discussion.”

Yesterday’s executive order was not a sidelined secretary on a midterm muzzle. It was joint ownership of the biggest schedule rewrite in a generation.

With Kennedy standing right behind him, President Trump signed an order shrinking the recommended schedule from 72 shots to 11. I guess the widely reported rumors were wrong. I guess President Trump wasn’t throwing vaccines under the bus because of politics, after all. But the stories did their job. They caused a lot of people to doubt Kennedy, despite all available evidence, including his own denials.

Will we ever learn who media’s anonymous informants were? Like, were they fired CDC officials from the Fauci brigades? Someone’s invisible friend? I’ll bet Michelle’s Tahoe that we never find out. Once again, media scored a few cheap points purchased with the shreds of its remaining credibility.

The moral of this story is: don’t believe media’s anonymously sourced hit pieces. There is a reason corporate media’s sources want to stay off the record. They don’t want to be accountable.

💉 Author’s note: I am aware of and still processing yesterday’s dump of some of the texts from Anthony “Main Character Syndrome” Fauci’s covid-era phone, including one where, in February 2021, he noted that jabs “might” be linked to miscarriages— the opposite of what he was saying in public. However, applying my jaundiced lawyer’s eye, and anticipating the slippery explanation, I’m not sure yet whether Fauci might be able to explain this particular text away.

I’ll have more on the Fauci texts over the next few days as we wade past the hot takes phase. In the meantime, I suggest not investing too much into this particularly ugly-looking truth nugget. It’s usually best to wait for the hot takes to settle down.

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If there is one consistent thing about mainstream grant-funded science confidently telling us “the truth” about the universe and everything in it, it is that they are confidently always wrong. This weekend, the Atlantic —which, to be fair, is not a publication I typically recommend unless you enjoy 8,000-word essays explaining why you are the problem— recently ran a piece headlined, “The Human-Origin Story Is Being Radically Revised.”

The article is a genuinely interesting tour through recent narrative-busting archaeological discoveries —mysterious ghost ancestors in our DNA, 430,000-year-old wooden tools in Greece, ancient earthworks the size of small cities buried under the Amazon rainforest— and you should read it as an educational scrolling diversion. But the real story isn’t what the Atlantic found. It’s what the Atlantic is quietly, carefully, without any acknowledgment whatsoever, backing away from while pretending they knew it all along.

For decades, the official scientific consensus —and remember, consensus is the canard they always rely on, the same word they used about masks, about lockdowns, and about a certain mRNA product— was that ancient humans were essentially an Ice Age version of a primitive roving biker gang.

The consensus story went like this: woolly mammoths, saber-toothed cats, giant ground sloths, and roughly two dozen other megafauna species were all peacefully minding their own business during the last Ice Age, when Homo sapiens showed up with pointy sticks and, apparently, in an absolutely insatiable appetite for the most dangerous food source imaginable, hunted every single one of them to extinction across multiple continents in what scientists cheerfully call the “overkill hypothesis.”

They loved this story, because it proved how racist, ignorant, and white supremacist humans have been since before the Pleistocene. Probably MAGA. Definitely climate deniers.

If you raised your hand and asked, “Wait— how did a few thousand scattered hunter-gatherers, who also had to, you know, not die, manage to systematically eradicate entire species across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia simultaneously?”, the answer was: Sit down. The science is settled. Are you a flat-earther??

🔥 Let’s play connect the dots. What the Atlantic article delicately danced around, but didn’t quite have the courage to say in black and white, is that the heterodox researchers —the ones the establishment spent years trying to destroy— were right. Whoopsies!

Take two examples: Robert Sepehr and Graham Hancock. Sepehr is an author and researcher who has spent years arguing, on the basis of genetic, archaeological, and geological evidence, that the official timeline of human civilization is wildly wrong, that ancient peoples were far more sophisticated than the consensus allows, and that catastrophic events —not human hunters with spears— drove the great extinctions. (Sepehr’s X feed is controversial and provocative. It practically begs for criticism, but that doesn’t mean his science is wrong.)

The evidence is so compelling it’s gone mainstream, making establishment scientists freak out. Here’s mega-podcaster Joe Rogan explaining the “catastrophe” theory (5:13) and then riffing on the implications:

Meanwhile, Graham Hancock, a former journalist turned full-time science heretic, has made essentially the same argument in a series of bestselling books and, more recently, a Netflix series that caused the archaeological establishment to experience what can best be described as a temper tantrum culminating in a collective aneurysm. For just one sinister example of the unhinged response, EPOCH, March 2023:

The response from the scientific community was swift, unified, and entirely in keeping with the finest traditions of open intellectual inquiry. They called Hancock a “pseudoscientist.” They wrote open letters. They pressured Netflix to pull his series. They called Sepehr a crank. They deployed the full arsenal of credentialed outrage, which is a lot like toddler outrage except with footnotes.

In short, they insisted that the slow, gradual, humans-are-the-bad-guys model was the only acceptable view of history. They labeled Hancock’s Netflix show “dangerous” and “preposterous” and noisily wondered why was it even allowed? UK Guardian, November 2022:

The same month, the Society for American Archeology sent a nasty letter to Netflix demanding the streamer reclassify “Ancient Apocalypse” from documentary to science fiction and also slap warning labels on it:

The letter insisted —and I promise I am not making this up— that Hancock’s ancient comet “theory has a long-standing association with racist, white supremacist ideologies; does injustice to Indigenous peoples; and emboldens extremists.”

As if detecting that, in its passion, it may have verged a little into conspiracy itself, the Society primly explained, “These claims frequently rob Indigenous peoples of credit for their cultural heritage.” Theft! Colonization! Cultural appropriation! More woke buzzwords!

“After more than a century of professional archaeological investigations,” the Society sneered, “we find no archaeological evidence to support the existence of an ‘advanced, global Ice Age civilization’ of the kind Hancock suggests.”

Whoopsies!

Now, three years later, the Atlantic has published an article about how the Amazon rainforest has been concealing “nearly 400 immense structures” built by a civilization nobody even knew existed, featuring “geometrically precise circles, octagons, and squares” linked by “remarkably straight roads.” Remarkably! The article noted, with the breezy confidence of someone in a lab coat who definitely did not spend the last twenty years insisting all this was impossible, that “tens of thousands more of these structures may be waiting silently under the region’s trees.”

The evidence is becoming too obvious to ignore. Astonishing headline from the UK Guardian, from February of last year:

“Thousands of green metropolises with composted gardens, fisheries, and forests groomed into orchards” that completely disappeared into the rainforest contradict everything the establishment thought it knew about human pre-history. They need a new consensus, and fast.

🔥 In case you haven’t memorized it by now after repeated exposure, here is the standard six-step ‘scientific’ playbook:

Step 1: Science declares something to be “true,” and every public school child is required to memorize it as delivered gospel.

Step 2: Heterodox researcher proposes a theory based on evidence that contradicts the official narrative.

Step 3: Establishment declares the theory “debunked” “dangerous,” and “anti-science.” Researcher is mocked, deplatformed, and professionally squashed like something gross that just crawled out from under the fridge.

Step 4: New evidence accumulates. The official narrative begins to buckle under the weight of its own denial and hypocrisy, but does not fold. When ignoring it becomes impossible, it triples down, creating increasingly absurd ancillary theories to explain each discrepancy.

Step 5: When the evidence becomes too strong and well known to deny, the establishment circles the research wagons and quietly pivots. New papers are published. The old certainty is replaced with careful language about “revisions” and “reinterpretations.”

Step 6: Nobody apologizes. Nobody says, “You know, Robert Sepehr was raising some fair points and we treated him like a carnival barker.” The old consensus just sort of... evaporates, like a puddle on a hot Florida parking lot, and everyone just sort of pretends it was never there.

Lather, rinse, repeat. This process is what the Atlantic refers to when it says the consensus human origins theory is being “revised.”

🔥 The latest dramatic narrative collapse happening right now involves the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis— the theory, advanced by Hancock, Sepehr, and a growing number of actual credentialed scientists, that a comet or asteroid struck the Earth roughly 12,800 years ago (a different one from the dino-killer 65 millions years ago), triggering a catastrophic climate event that wiped out the megafauna, destroyed nascent human civilizations, and reset the clock on human progress.

This would explain the mysterious “gap” in the archaeological record, the sudden appearance of sophisticated megalithic structures like Göbekli Tepe in Turkey (which is 12,000 years old and was built by people who were supposedly still figuring out how to make a decent hand axe out of a rock), and the flood myths that appear, with suspicious consistency, in virtually every ancient culture on Earth.

The establishment’s response to the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis has been, to put it charitably, Baghdad Bob energy. There are no comets in Baghdad! (This must be delivered with great confidence while craters accumulate in the background.) They sneered at the asteroid theory as “catastrophism.”

The Atlantic, to its credit, is at least now acknowledging that the Earth’s “violent, self-renewing processes erase so much,” that glaciers “steamroll from the poles toward the equator, grinding and scraping whole landmasses clean,” and that “in 10 million years, even the skyscrapers and continent-sprawling infrastructure of our own civilization will be crushed into sedimentary layers.”

That sure sounds a lot like “catastrophism.”

If you squint at the Atlantic’s poetic description, it’s basically the entire Hancock thesis. Just dressed up in Atlantic prose, stripped of any acknowledgment that Hancock said it first, and delivered while they were still busy writing articles about how Hancock was dangerous to the public’s understanding of science.

🔥 This isn’t a “right and wrong” story. This is not about any particular researcher being right about everything. Sepehr and Hancock have made dramatic claims across a wide range of topics, and not all of them will survive scrutiny. But that’s how it’s supposed to work.

The problem isn’t heterodox researchers being wrong sometimes. The problem is an establishment that responds to heterodox questions not with evidence and debate, but with ridicule and professional destruction— and then, when the evidence eventually forces a reckoning, simply pretends the whole episode never happened.

We’ve seen this movie before. I wrote a whole special edition about John Snow, who solved cholera by removing a public well handle, and, for his trouble, was decredentialed, bankrupted, and driven to suicide. We ourselves watched it play out in real time between 2020 and 2023, in a completely different field, with completely different researchers, and completely identical institutional behavior.

The confident pronouncements. The mockery of dissenters. The obsessive invocations of “consensus.” The “trust the experts.” And then, eventually, the discrete pivot, the “well, the evidence was always more nuanced, but our communications about the evidence failed to reflect that”— and the complete absence of anyone saying, “We were wrong, and we were mean girls about it, and we’re sorry.”

The science isn’t settled. The science is never settled! That’s the whole point of science. Or at least, it used to be, before “science” became a branding strategy, a grant-acquiring playbook, and a stone axe for shutting down inconvenient questions.

Robert Sepehr and Graham Hancock asked inconvenient questions. The establishment tried to destroy them for it. The Amazon, which doesn’t need grant awards or Netflix annuities, just inconveniently coughed up 400 cities nobody knew existed.

But don’t worry. The white coats will form a new consensus.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Then get back here tomorrow morning, for even more essential news and caffeinated commentary.

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