☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
6h

Good morning. Shortly after Jeff's Substack came out Thursday morning I lost internet and telephone. When it didn't come back I called Frontier on my emergency flip-phone and was told it was a regional outage, no estimate of when it would be restored. Turns out it was 29 hours later, Friday afternoon, when I was reconnected to the outside world. A stark reminder of how dependent I am on that for communication; no email, no Substacks, no news shows on Rumble, no Truth Social. I'm still catching up.

The events this week have made it clear that there is a segment of the population that does not live in the same America that the rest does. They think differently. They think they are the majority. They are not. They think they have a right to silence others who do not agree with them. They do not. How was this Robinson kid allowed to absorb such evil ideas that he was willing to commit such a heinous act of violence? Why didn't his parents warn him against subversive indoctrination in online chat groups and Discord groups? It has been said before - this is a war between good and evil. Young men who are without spiritual armor are easy targets for manipulation by others with an evil intent. The Adversary is active. Were there other forces or people at play in controlling this young man and getting him to do this specific act? It would not surprise me. Time will tell.

Charlie Kirk was winning over the hearts and minds of young men on college campuses, setting an example of how to think critically and how to overcome the indoctrination they face from a perverted higher education system. Those behind the global Luciferian cult are not happy with that. Their spirit of evil is being poured out. We have witnessed the appalling display of leftists and Dems celebrating the murder of an innocent man. How should we react to this? Shun them. It is Biblical. If they refuse to live within the camp of civilized society, they must be shunned. And we must continue to speak the truth as Charlie did.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
203 replies
🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
6h

Besides the atrocious videos celebrating Charlie’s assassination circulating on social media, I am also seeing posts condemning Americans for being more upset at the “death” of one man than the victims of school shootings. These people are so misguided. I generally don’t respond to them as I know they won’t “hear” me, but in light of this tragedy, I have broken my rule and am responding to them all:

I hear the anguish in your words, and I share your heartbreak over the violence that plagues our country—from classrooms to churches to public squares. But I think you may be misreading the response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The outrage isn’t just about one man’s death—it’s about what that death represents. Kirk was targeted not for who he was, but for what he stood for: the right to speak freely, to challenge ideas, to participate in the public square without fear. That’s not just a personal tragedy—it’s a civic alarm. And while Americans are deeply outraged by school shootings—as they should be—the grief over one kind of violence doesn’t cancel out the grief over another. The attack on Charlie wasn’t just an attack on a person. It was an attack on the principle that ideas should be met with dialogue, not bullets. That’s what’s at stake. And that’s what must be defended.

I don’t know that it will do any good, but it makes me feel better…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60 replies
733 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture