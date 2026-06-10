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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Jeff Childers
2h

ERRATA

— Marc Andreseen was inadvertently included in the list of Epstein scalliwags. (It was leftover from a draft where I was going a different direction in that paragraph.) Properly removed.

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Susanna Bythesea's avatar
Susanna Bythesea
3h

“President Trump…is reminding Americans that decay is not inevitable, it’s a choice” 🎯

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