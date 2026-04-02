☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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rolandttg's avatar
rolandttg
3d

When we were young, my father was the plant manager of Nielson's, the largest chocolate manufacturer in Canada. They made all kinds of chocolate, and very good chocolate. He would bring home ~ 50 candy bars a month in his briefcase that looked like the bags doctors making house calls carried. 5 & 10 pound boxes of mixed chocolates in December. When we trick or treated, neither my sister or I would eat Hershey bars, so we gave them away. It was crap chocolate in the '60's , so I can only imagine how wretched it is now. Dad used to bring home bags of cocoa bean shells, and use them for mulch in his garden. Needless to say, we had the best smelling garden around.

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Larry Schweikart's avatar
Larry Schweikart
3d

The Bondi-bashers focus solely on political arrests, the absolutely toughest to prove with intent. (Did Deep Stroke---Peter Strzok---participate in a conspiracy against a President, or did he just state personal feelings? Can you PROVE his statements were linked to verifiable actions that could be made into a criminal case?) I'm no lawyer, but I have watched "Law and Order" and "Lincoln Lawyer." I do think there has to be credible proof that expressing disgusting opinions must actually be shown to be connected for it to be a prosecutable crime.

Second, though, in addition to the plunging murder rates, Bondi's DOJ has overseen and supervised (again, no lawyer but just what it appears) the most successful series of legal defenses of an administration in American history. By my count, she/DoJ has won 32-33 appeals on various aspects of Trump's agenda. She has facilitated and supported the removal of 3.5 million illegal invaders. She has, via Harmeet Dhillon, brought universities to their knees over DEI (still a couple of guerilla holdouts). In short, if you omit the "big name arrests," Bondi's DoJ is simply the most effective and successful in history. And, oh yeah, did I mention that there have been FIVE major human trafficking busts in 18 mo. Now, again, impossible to prove, but where did the leads for those busts---that have freed thousands of kiddos---come from? Gee, couldn't be the old Eppy Files, could it?

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